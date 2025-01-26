DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Talks MCU Future And "Awesome" Possible Team-Up With THE AVENGERS

When Netflix pulled the plug on the Defenders Saga in response to Disney+'s planned launch, most fans thought that was it for the Man Without Fear and his fellow street-level superheroes. Fortunately, that's proven not to be the case.

While we're still waiting to see whether Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist return, it's been an exciting few years in the MCU for Daredevil. He's made cameo appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo and had a memorable supporting role in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Talking to SFX Magazine about Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox addressed his future as Matt Murdock beyond his upcoming Disney+ series.

"I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I'm still being given the opportunity to play this character," the actor explained. "You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops."

"I love all of it. Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you're winding down, but we're going the other way," he continued. "It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel's faith in us or our bodies!"

When it was put to him that Daredevil could perhaps lead The Avengers, Cox replied, "That would be awesome."

While we wouldn't necessarily bank on that happening, Daredevil leading another team does seem likely, particularly if it's comprised of his fellow street-level superheroes. Remember, the vigilante is rumoured to play a small role in Avengers: Doomsday.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.