RUMOR: Russo Brothers Scrapped Michael Waldron's AVENGERS 5 Script; Update On Daredevil's DOOMSDAY Role

According to a new rumour, the Russo Brothers completely scrapped Michael Waldron's Avengers 5 script before starting work on Avengers: Doomsday. We also have news on plans for Daredevil in the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It's been no easy feat getting the next Avengers movies into theaters. They were originally set to be released in the same year, with Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) writing The Kang Dynasty and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) tasked with Secret Wars.

Since then, it's become clear to fans and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that entrusting the relatively inexperienced Rick & Morty scribes with the Multiverse Saga's final chapters perhaps wasn't the wisest move. 

Jonathan Majors' personal and legal issues combined with the largely negative response to the Ant-Man threequel saw plans to make Kang the Conqueror the MCU's next big bad essentially scrapped. Both Loveness and Waldron were removed from their respective movies, but only after Waldron was tasked with rewriting what then became "Avengers 5." 

With the return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writer Stephen McFeely transforming that into Avengers: Doomsday - where Robert Downey Jr. will instead be the lead villain as Doctor Doom - much has been said about how many of Waldron's - and to a lesser extent, Loveness' - ideas will make it into the two-parter. 

Well, according to scooper Daniel Richtman, the Russos completely scrapped Waldron's script and story for Avengers: Doomsday. Everything is being rewritten from scratch and that explains recent chatter about a small delay in getting the screenplay finished in time for when shooting starts this Spring.

Not only does this dismiss the notion that Doom has simply replaced Kang in the story but it should please those who have been unhappy with Waldron's previous MCU work; there's an entire section of the fanbase unhappy with him vilifying the Scarlet Witch, for example. 

In related news, hot on the heels of yesterday's Daredevil: Born Again trailer, Richtman says that Charlie Cox will have a minor role as Daredevil in Avengers: Doomsday. The Man Without Fear has never been one for team-ups so this isn't overly surprising. 

In a recent interview, Joe Russo explained, "There were ideas that we were trying to wrap our heads around that preceded this one, and we just never found the story. I remember calling Steve and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?' You were like, 'F*** no. Absolutely not."

"And then you hung up. And the next morning at 7.30 you called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea,'" he added, revealing how he and Anthony ended up agreeing to an MCU return. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/16/2025, 12:17 PM
Waldron did a great job on Multiverse of Madness and Loki. That other dude? Not so much for me as Quantumania was the single worst thing produced by Marvel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 12:23 PM
@Goldboink - I think Quantumania had some enjoyable stuff in it (though mainly because of Jonathan Majors Kang imo)

I don’t really blame Jeff Loveness though since the movie was reshot and rewritten apparently during production & such for its perceived weaknesses.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 1/16/2025, 1:00 PM
@Goldboink - see I don’t see Quantumania as a bad movie, it stayed in the vein of the other Ant Man movies by making Scott kind of a joke who becomes through at the end. All of the Quantum stuff was fun. I like it over what they did to Thor in Love and Thunder his character isn’t supposed to be a joke. And I hate what they did to Scarlet witch in Multiverse of Madness. Those two movies are worse than Quantumania, at least that film was still in line with how they have portrayed Ant Man this whole time.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/16/2025, 1:17 PM
@JonAwesome -
For me it had little to do with how the characters were portrayed and everything to do with the story and all the other characrers. It took me 3 sittings to get through Quantimania and then when it was over I was surprised because the end wasn't much of an ending.

Personally I loved what they did with Scarlet Witch. Having her fall under the sway of the Darkhold made perfect sense. As for Love and Thunder, well, yea, that was awful but not worse than Ant Man for me but I get a kick out of Taika.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/16/2025, 1:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 -
It took a team of incompetents pulling in different directions to ruin Quantummania.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 12:22 PM
What will be the girl boss, take you out of the movie moments of the Russos' next movies?

Will the Russo character have his husband back?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/16/2025, 12:24 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - They went on one date.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/16/2025, 12:23 PM
Couldn't get enough of Loki, couldn't stand Multiverse of Madness. ⚖️
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 1/16/2025, 12:30 PM
Mcu is a whole unwatchable mess
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 12:36 PM
The complete rewrite isn’t really surprising given how much has changed about both Doomsday & Secret Wars , hell we have got an entirely new main villain…

However it would be nice to know more about Loveness and especially Waldron’s scripts for both since I thought the latter especially did well with Loki & Multiverse of Madness.

Honestly I think Waldron tackled the Marvel multiverse the best in his works since it was used as a storytelling tool to examine our main characters such as what makes me them tick or how they could have been of gone down a different path etc.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 12:38 PM
Make mine almost anything but Marvel.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 12:45 PM
The Russos are making a list of The Message checkboxes, and checking it twice. The critic and fan reviews are not gonna be nice. Russo brothers are coming to Tinsel Town.

