Daredevil: Born Again Star Krysten Ritter Talks MCU Return As Luke Cage's Whereabouts Finally Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Star Krysten Ritter Talks MCU Return As Luke Cage's Whereabouts Finally Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again star Krysten Ritter has broken her silence on her return in last night's episode of the Disney+ series, including the introduction of Danielle Cage and those Season 3 set photos.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In last night's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Krysten Ritter reprised her role as Jessica Jones for a team-up with the Man Without Fear. Along the way, we discovered that the private eye is now a mother to Danielle, Jessica and Luke Cage's daughter in the comics.

"Requiem" didn't reveal where Cage is, but Entertainment Weekly has dropped a spoiler by mentioning in its coverage that Power Man is "off somewhere on a mission for Mr. Charles." 

That's not hugely surprising, but it raises some interesting questions about what exactly Valentina Allegra de Fontaine is up to in the MCU. We know Matthew Lillard's character is working for her, and this implies that the CIA is forcing superpowered individuals to serve their country.

Discussing her long-awaited MCU return, Ritter told the site, "There was some talk about me appearing in the first season. I think it's like two-and-a-half years ago that we first started hearing a whiff about it. So I was so excited. They were bringing back a lot of characters and I was like, I wonder if I could bring back Jessica. I have everything ready. I'll be ready." 

"When I first had my initial comeback meeting with Marvel, we sat at the big table and they asked me, 'What did I want to explore? What about the character really inspires me to wanna come back?'" she continued. "I always thought the fact that she has a kid is a really interesting, exciting character development."

"As a mom myself, I just thought what an amazing opportunity for Jessica to have, just even more layers and more to play. For someone like Jessica who doesn't have a family and she's a loner in the world, to give her the gift of a child and what a healing experience and transformative experience that could be for her was very, very exciting to me," Ritter added. 

Explaining that Jessica was always a reluctant hero in her Netflix series, the actress said that adding Danielle to the mix creates a "fierceness" and a "mama bear that comes out and gives her real strength and power." 

However, being a mother comes with a caveat. Jessica's powers are no longer firing on all cylinders and cut in and out. According to Ritter, "After you have a kid, a lot changes. You go through so much. It's like a caterpillar experience. Having the metaphor of her powers going in and out, like, 'Who am I? Where is this going?' and then ultimately feeling bigger and badder than ever is a really interesting character journey."

Despite these struggles, we know that Jessica will return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Set photos have shown her alongside Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, promising fans a long-awaited Defenders reunion.

Unsurprisingly, even after being photographed in New York in full costume as the character, Ritter wasn't willing to risk Marvel's wrath (unlike Colter, who recently dropped a huge Season 3 reveal).

"I'm not gonna comment on those. I think Marvel should announce whatever," she said. "I'm just not gonna. I don't know about them! I don't think I was there! [Laughs]"

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/22/2026, 10:45 AM
MCU return? Marvel cant even answer whether they are part of the MCU when her show debuted in Netflix 🤣
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/22/2026, 10:52 AM
@vectorsigma - What? Of course they’re part of the MCU. Here’s the official timeline from Marvel directly: https://www.marvel.com/articles/movies/mcu-timeline-order-disney-plus
StupidFatHobbit
StupidFatHobbit - 4/22/2026, 10:56 AM
@vectorsigma - Huh, been part of the MCU since 2023...
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/22/2026, 10:49 AM
Great episode. Both fight scenes were 🔥🔥🔥
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 10:57 AM
Interesting…

Not sure how i feel about someone like Luke working for Mr Charles but willing to reserve judgement on it until we get an explanation.

I honestly thought once they implied that he took up Mr Charles recruitment offer that he would still be running Harlem’s Paradise and managing crime in that neighborhood via the CIA’s help whilst doing favors from them from time to time which could still be true.

Anyway , i like Ritter’s comments about Jessica being a mom now and it is nice to see someone like her who had gone through so much trauma from a young age be settled to some extent now…

It was great to see the debut of Danielle Cage-Jones in the MCU and now I hope we get interactions with her namesake in Uncle Danny!!.

User Comment Image
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 4/22/2026, 11:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, I want to see the explanation for having him work for Mr. Charles as right now, it feels like more of a plot convenience or backstage negotiations that they(he and Danny) aren't around this season.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 11:38 AM
@JoeInTheBox - agreed.

I don’t see Luke not being around , especially if his daughter and mother of his child were attacked.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2026, 10:58 AM
They really nerfed Jessica and said having a child [frick]ed her powers up. LMAO so ridiculous.

Also seems Luke took that offer from Charles and became a hero for hire.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2026, 11:37 AM
@JoeInTheBox - agreed.

I don’t see Luke not being around , especially if his daughter and mother of his child were attacked

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