DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star [SPOILER] Breaks Silence On Their Character's Fate In Season Premiere

Daredevil: Born Again was always going to kill Foggy Nelson. The creative overhaul just made it so that the lawyer died on-camera rather than off-screen, the correct decision by Marvel Studios and showrunner Dario Scardapane.

After Foggy is gunned down by the returning Bullseye, Matt listens as his best friend's heartbeat slows and eventually stops. A one-year time jump later confirms that Foggy died from his wounds, though many believe he could somehow return, especially as Elden Henson is set to return in season 2.

Appearing at a fan convention over the weekend, the Daredevil star broke his silence on Foggy's tragic end. As you can see in the X posts at the bottom of this page, Henson was apologetic for allowing fans to think he has more than a few minutes of screentime in the show.

"I felt guilty because everyone was so excited but obviously it wasn’t my decision," he reportedly told this fan before jokingly adding, "I think it's because I ran Levin Feige's foot over with my car."

Many fans have been quick to point out that Henson is rocking a pretty impressive beard right as Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has begun shooting. That could lean into theories Foggy has been hidden away as part of the Witness Protection Program.

Then again, he might just be planning to shave!

Even if Foggy is dead (and that does appear likely), we haven't seen the last of Matt Murdock's best friend and his planned role in Daredevil: Born Again's second batch of episodes is undeniably intriguing.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.