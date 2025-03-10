DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star [SPOILER] Breaks Silence On Their Character's Fate In Season Premiere

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star [SPOILER] Breaks Silence On Their Character's Fate In Season Premiere

A Daredevil: Born Again star has broken their silence on the shocking fate of the character they play in the show's season premiere, joking that they got on the wrong side of Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again was always going to kill Foggy Nelson. The creative overhaul just made it so that the lawyer died on-camera rather than off-screen, the correct decision by Marvel Studios and showrunner Dario Scardapane.

After Foggy is gunned down by the returning Bullseye, Matt listens as his best friend's heartbeat slows and eventually stops. A one-year time jump later confirms that Foggy died from his wounds, though many believe he could somehow return, especially as Elden Henson is set to return in season 2.

Appearing at a fan convention over the weekend, the Daredevil star broke his silence on Foggy's tragic end. As you can see in the X posts at the bottom of this page, Henson was apologetic for allowing fans to think he has more than a few minutes of screentime in the show.

"I felt guilty because everyone was so excited but obviously it wasn’t my decision," he reportedly told this fan before jokingly adding, "I think it's because I ran Levin Feige's foot over with my car."

Many fans have been quick to point out that Henson is rocking a pretty impressive beard right as Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has begun shooting. That could lean into theories Foggy has been hidden away as part of the Witness Protection Program. 

Then again, he might just be planning to shave! 

Even if Foggy is dead (and that does appear likely), we haven't seen the last of Matt Murdock's best friend and his planned role in Daredevil: Born Again's second batch of episodes is undeniably intriguing. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumor Reveals A Big DEFENDERS Update; [SPOILER] Could Make MCU Return
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumor Reveals A Big DEFENDERS Update; [SPOILER] Could Make MCU Return
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Explain Lack Of Shared Screentime In Season 1
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Explain Lack Of Shared Screentime In Season 1

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
rychlec
rychlec - 3/10/2025, 12:22 PM
Matt heard Foggy's heart stop as he bled out in the street without an ambulance in sight. I like Foggy but they shouldn't pull a Loki. Stay down.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/10/2025, 12:25 PM
@rychlec - Fury’s heart also stopped in The Winter Soldier when he “died”.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 12:37 PM
I feel like the Witness protection theory doesn’t really hold water since Karen was there when he died (unless she’s in on it and they just didn’t tell Matt in order to sell it better) and Matt heard Foggy’s heart stop…

I am kinda mixed on it if it happens since I feel the way it was executed would be undermined if Foggy still turned out to be alive but then I would be glad that he is aswell.

I still do think there’s something going on with the witness Foggy was hiding away so hopefully we get explanation on that if that’s the case at the end of the season.

Anyway if this is it then so be it…

Foggy really grew throughout the 3 seasons of the Netflix show and his other appearances which made me like him more as he went along so cheers to Elden for his performance and the writing that accompanied the character.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder