DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Says Trailer Was Delayed Due To Ongoing LA Wildfires

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, but with less than two months to go until then, we're still waiting on a trailer for the Marvel Television series.

The same sneak peek was shown at last year's D23 and New York Comic Con but despite it repeatedly leaking online, Marvel Studios never shared an HD version.

We'd heard rumblings about it being released last Monday, only for the week to come and go with no sign of the teaser. Now, we have an update from Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and it doesn't sound like we'll see the trailer for a while yet.

Asked by a fan on X what's going on, the actor responded, "Postponed because of LA fires. It's coming."

We've heard that a few trailers were postponed last week due to the ongoing wildfires which have caused widespread destruction in Los Angeles, so Daredevil: Born Again being among them isn't a huge shock. You may have noticed that last week's news cycle was a little slower than normal and there's even been talk of postponing awards season.

"Yeah, he's on a new path," D'Onofrio said of Wilson Fisk's story arc in an interview last October. "He's trying to make a move in the city [and] to have more control. He's playing the long game with the government of the city and he's playing the long game with anybody that he thinks can give him money to build his empire."

"That's where he is and you get to see his journey making all that happen with his wife, Vanessa. I think when it comes to Daredevil, I think that he's increasingly annoyed with how violent he's, and how he has harmed a lot of innocent people, and that he runs around in the city [with a] costume and that it needs to stop, so there's a long game when it comes to that," the actor teased.

We don't know when the Daredevil: Born Again trailer will be released, especially as the death toll in the LA wildfires has risen to 24 as of this morning. Be sure to keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.