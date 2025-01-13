DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Says Trailer Was Delayed Due To Ongoing LA Wildfires

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Says Trailer Was Delayed Due To Ongoing LA Wildfires

With still no sign of the Daredevil: Born Again trailer, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has shared an update with fans and confirms it was postponed due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, but with less than two months to go until then, we're still waiting on a trailer for the Marvel Television series. 

The same sneak peek was shown at last year's D23 and New York Comic Con but despite it repeatedly leaking online, Marvel Studios never shared an HD version. 

We'd heard rumblings about it being released last Monday, only for the week to come and go with no sign of the teaser. Now, we have an update from Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, and it doesn't sound like we'll see the trailer for a while yet. 

Asked by a fan on X what's going on, the actor responded, "Postponed because of LA fires. It's coming." 

We've heard that a few trailers were postponed last week due to the ongoing wildfires which have caused widespread destruction in Los Angeles, so Daredevil: Born Again being among them isn't a huge shock. You may have noticed that last week's news cycle was a little slower than normal and there's even been talk of postponing awards season. 

"Yeah, he's on a new path," D'Onofrio said of Wilson Fisk's story arc in an interview last October. "He's trying to make a move in the city [and] to have more control. He's playing the long game with the government of the city and he's playing the long game with anybody that he thinks can give him money to build his empire."

"That's where he is and you get to see his journey making all that happen with his wife, Vanessa. I think when it comes to Daredevil, I think that he's increasingly annoyed with how violent he's, and how he has harmed a lot of innocent people, and that he runs around in the city [with a] costume and that it needs to stop, so there's a long game when it comes to that," the actor teased. 

We don't know when the Daredevil: Born Again trailer will be released, especially as the death toll in the LA wildfires has risen to 24 as of this morning. Be sure to keep checking back here for updates as we have them. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

As We Wait For The New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer, The NYCC Version Has Once Again Leaked Online
Related:

As We Wait For The New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer, The NYCC Version Has Once Again Leaked Online
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal A Hi-Res Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal A Hi-Res Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/13/2025, 8:46 AM
shouldve been released by now but then again...

Im watching the show anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 8:57 AM
It makes sense since there’s been a lack of news & such due to the Fires so I wouldn’t be surprised if the trailer was already suppose to out by now but indeed has gotten pushed back…

Hopefully we get it sooner then later since we only have little under 2 months now to go for the show unless it gets pushed back but I doubt it.

Anyway i wonder if they will play up or not the end of Echo where Maya tries to heal Fisk of his trauma and let go of his darkness since there seemed to be some confusion/ambiguity of whether it worked or not…

Would be interesting if it did and there’s no selfish or ulterior motive for Fisk to put out the Vigilante ban it seems he’s going to or that it did but somewhat so we see Fisk battle with both sides of himself in this.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 1/13/2025, 8:59 AM
Don't need another trailer, I'm already sold.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/13/2025, 9:06 AM
I'll give it a try, for free. If it's good, it will be because the Daredevil Netflix team laid the groundwork. If there was never a Netflix series, it would be Daredevil 1966.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder