DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Physical Change For Kingpin And MCU's DAREDEVIL Endgame

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has teased a physical transformation for the Kingpin of Crime heading into the show's second season and drops some big hints about what's on the horizon...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: SFX

Daredevil: Born Again has undergone major changes since first being announced by Marvel Studios with a creative overhaul upping the action and bringing the series more in line with Netflix's Daredevil

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has already suggested that the Man Without Fear's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo will be ignored due to it not fitting in with Born Again's darker, violent tone. Now, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has strongly hinted that the super-strong Wilson Fisk we saw in Hawkeye has become a little more grounded.

"They were kind of different iterations of the Fisk from the original show," the actor shared with SFX. "My job is to service the story. Hawkeye was one style of show, very far away from the Netflix series, and the way Fisk was written itself - which was really good - was a completely different world."

"When I did Echo, they leaned into the grittiness, but when it came to Fisk, it still was not quite the original thing," D'Onofrio added. "We've had the chance now to do it the way we wanted to do it."

As for where we find Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again, he said, "He is becoming increasingly dangerous, and I think he is flexing his darkness and his power, and he's trying to basically gaslight a city, and then eventually a country, and then eventually a world. That's the way he thinks and there's no stopping him."

A country? The world? That sounds like Fisk might be eyeing the White House after becoming New York City's Mayor, an achievable goal when President Ross is about to go on a rampage as Red Hulk. That also lines up with the villain's endgame in the comic books before he was defeated during the Devil's Reign storyline. 

"One of the things that I have to remind myself is that we are well into discussing the second season and what's going to happen. We're working towards something that's quite cool that I obviously can't talk about," D'Onofrio teased. "This first season is setting the table, and like any well-written series, we hope that the audience will understand."

"Not that this season is not jam-packed with awesome things, because it is, but we're working towards something else - something that people don't know about, that we're not even completely clear on."

He may be referring to Spider-Man 4 or additional seasons of Daredevil: Born Again (the latter currently seems most likely) but the Marvel veteran dropped another big hint about his MCU future by addressing what sounds like a physical transformation for Fisk.

"We did other little things [in Hawkeye and Echo] to sell the size of him but we're going further," he revealed. "The size he ends up at the end of the first season, he'll stay that way, but we're doing some things in this new season we're about to shoot that require his size to be more specific and more detailed..."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

Related:

Recommended For You:

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/30/2025, 3:42 PM
Right wing size queen comments incoming........
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/30/2025, 3:59 PM
I think the best CB related content recently that has giving me Massive Hype moving Forward
has been The Penguin Show

I want to come out of watching Born Again with that type of Hype

Kingpin vs The Penguin
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/30/2025, 4:00 PM
Two kinda ppl the MCU hates and think deserves no representation, old people and fat people
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/30/2025, 4:02 PM
As far as his dialogue is still intellectually psychotic.

His presence is darkly captivating.

He is physically tough to match.

I’m good to go. I love this Vincent version of the character too much.

But as I said before I wish they kept the size, because that’s what for the most part makes Kingpin ….The Kingpin.

For [frick]s Sake.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/30/2025, 4:19 PM
"...we're doing some things in this new season we're about to shoot that require his size to be more specific and more detailed..."

It's happening...
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/30/2025, 4:22 PM
hopefully he doesn't get his a55 kicked by another chick with a d1ck.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/30/2025, 4:33 PM
I found it hilarious that the most recent trailer had every single cut of a broken bone or blood. Gritty doesn't make it good by ANY MEANS. example: the dogshit snyderverse
RedFury
RedFury - 1/30/2025, 4:39 PM
Kind of hope he keeps that extra strength they gave him in Hawkeye. Seems like that attribute fits well now that they're truly a part of the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 4:48 PM
@RedFury - I don’t think they will if they are etching for a tone closer or the same as the original
DD series..

Going by his comments , it seems like it will be something dependent on the tone of the project he’s in it which I feel is how the comics do it too so appropriate I guess.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/30/2025, 5:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I think you're right. I'm being hopeful, but it does seem the writing is on the wall that we're going to get more of the Netflix Fisk for this appearance. Which of course is not a bad thing at all, it was just fun to see him a bit more like the on page version of Fisk over the more grounded approach.

I do like your thought about how he may change depending on the tone. That would be fun, and doable if they're smart about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 5:12 PM
@RedFury - yeah

Power levels tend to be inconsistent depending on the story the writer is telling so I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens with the MCU aswell in regards to characters

It does seem like DD is a bit more acrobatic though but I doubt we’ll see him go to the level he was in She Hulk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/30/2025, 5:00 PM
Interesting…

It’s cool that he understands the malleable tonality of the MCU just through the projects he’s been in so far starting from Hawkeye to Echo and now DD: Born Again.

I mean , he himself suggested Kingpin wear that Hawaiian shirt in Hawkeye which is from the comics (and shows him essentially being The Grinch in that Christmas story since he would rather be somewhere warm)

User Comment Image

Some may think the Fisk we saw in DD may not wear something like that which is fair but idk if Comic Kingpin would either going by what I know of him lol but he did.

Also definitely seems like it’s still a work in progress but the plan for the street level side of the MCU might be doing their version of Devils Reign where he outlaws vigilantes in his city which could be really fun!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/30/2025, 5:07 PM
He really seems to have a passion for the character. Kinda hope for him (and for myself obviously) that he gets to face Spider-Man one day soon. Would be a real joy.

