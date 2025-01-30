DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Physical Change For Kingpin And MCU's DAREDEVIL Endgame

Daredevil: Born Again has undergone major changes since first being announced by Marvel Studios with a creative overhaul upping the action and bringing the series more in line with Netflix's Daredevil.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has already suggested that the Man Without Fear's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo will be ignored due to it not fitting in with Born Again's darker, violent tone. Now, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has strongly hinted that the super-strong Wilson Fisk we saw in Hawkeye has become a little more grounded.

"They were kind of different iterations of the Fisk from the original show," the actor shared with SFX. "My job is to service the story. Hawkeye was one style of show, very far away from the Netflix series, and the way Fisk was written itself - which was really good - was a completely different world."

"When I did Echo, they leaned into the grittiness, but when it came to Fisk, it still was not quite the original thing," D'Onofrio added. "We've had the chance now to do it the way we wanted to do it."

As for where we find Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again, he said, "He is becoming increasingly dangerous, and I think he is flexing his darkness and his power, and he's trying to basically gaslight a city, and then eventually a country, and then eventually a world. That's the way he thinks and there's no stopping him."

A country? The world? That sounds like Fisk might be eyeing the White House after becoming New York City's Mayor, an achievable goal when President Ross is about to go on a rampage as Red Hulk. That also lines up with the villain's endgame in the comic books before he was defeated during the Devil's Reign storyline.

"One of the things that I have to remind myself is that we are well into discussing the second season and what's going to happen. We're working towards something that's quite cool that I obviously can't talk about," D'Onofrio teased. "This first season is setting the table, and like any well-written series, we hope that the audience will understand."

"Not that this season is not jam-packed with awesome things, because it is, but we're working towards something else - something that people don't know about, that we're not even completely clear on."

He may be referring to Spider-Man 4 or additional seasons of Daredevil: Born Again (the latter currently seems most likely) but the Marvel veteran dropped another big hint about his MCU future by addressing what sounds like a physical transformation for Fisk.

"We did other little things [in Hawkeye and Echo] to sell the size of him but we're going further," he revealed. "The size he ends up at the end of the first season, he'll stay that way, but we're doing some things in this new season we're about to shoot that require his size to be more specific and more detailed..."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.