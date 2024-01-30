DAREDEVIL Star Elodie Yung Responds To Fan Asking Where Elektra Is As Work Resumes On BORN AGAIN

Marvel Television majorly dropped the ball on Elektra in both Daredevil and The Defenders. From how she died to her eventual return as a pawn of The Hand, creative missteps were made with the character that actress Elodie Yung did her best to counter with a compelling, enigmatic performance.

Now, with Marvel Studios in charge of the Man Without Fear and the Netflix TV shows considered "canon," fans are eager to see Yung's Elektra get a second chance thanks to Daredevil: Born Again's recent creative overhaul.

Several characters from Daredevil have been brought into the upcoming Disney+ series and Elektra is a character with so much potential that it would be simply mind-boggling to leave her on the shelf much longer. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Yung has heard anything from Kevin Feige and company.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked what became of Elektra, the actress responded by simply saying, "Ask them!"

We may see the assassin in the second half of Daredevil: Born Again, but squeezing the character into whatever story Marvel Studios hopes to tell with this revival series could be a tall order. As a result, there's a chance Elektra will remain on the sidelines with the plan possibly being to reboot her post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Even so, we remain hopeful that Yung gets a second chance as we're sure you'll agree it will be badass to see her return to Hell's Kitchen suited up and ready to take the fight to the Kingpin of Crime...or perhaps even as the Mayor's enforcer and bodyguard!

"Oh my God, I would love to [return]," Yung said in a 2020 interview. "Especially since they’ve adjusted my costume. I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she’s so complex and broken."

"She’s got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It’s such an amazing character. I would love for Marvel to bring her back."

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, we now also expect to see Wilson Bethel suit up as Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.