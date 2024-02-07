DAREDEVIL: Things Get Bloody As Chaos Erupts In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Photos - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios appears to have given up attempting to maintain any security protocols on the set of Daredevil: Born Again, as more photos, videos and potentially very revealing details continue to find their way online.

Major Spoilers follow.

Last night's leaks seemingly confirmed that it will be Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and not Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), that will be taken out by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and these latest shots appear to leave little doubt.

Not only do we have another shot of Karen standing over a prone figure on the ground (we can't tell if it's Henson), but we see the crusading reporter covered in blood (again, no confirmation that it's Foggy's, but it's probably a pretty safe bet). Woll can also be heard to shout "Foggy" as Bethel approaches in a short video.

We also have a look at Bethel with his Bullseye mask pulled down standing alongside Woll, and a much longer video of the full scene featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his pals prior to the lethally-accurate assassin's attack.

Check out the links below, but be aware that the "plot leak" has not been confirmed, and is very likely speculation based on previous rumors.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.