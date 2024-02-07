DAREDEVIL: Things Get Bloody As Chaos Erupts In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Photos - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: Things Get Bloody As Chaos Erupts In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Photos - SPOILERS DAREDEVIL: Things Get Bloody As Chaos Erupts In Latest BORN AGAIN Set Photos - SPOILERS

Some more photos, video and potentially very spoiler-y details from the set of Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again have been shared online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 07, 2024 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios appears to have given up attempting to maintain any security protocols on the set of Daredevil: Born Again, as more photos, videos and potentially very revealing details continue to find their way online.

Major Spoilers follow.

Last night's leaks seemingly confirmed that it will be Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and not Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), that will be taken out by Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and these latest shots appear to leave little doubt.

Not only do we have another shot of Karen standing over a prone figure on the ground (we can't tell if it's Henson), but we see the crusading reporter covered in blood (again, no confirmation that it's Foggy's, but it's probably a pretty safe bet). Woll can also be heard to shout "Foggy" as Bethel approaches in a short video.

We also have a look at Bethel with his Bullseye mask pulled down standing alongside Woll, and a much longer video of the full scene featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his pals prior to the lethally-accurate assassin's attack.

Check out the links below, but be aware that the "plot leak" has not been confirmed, and is very likely speculation based on previous rumors.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER]
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Latest Set Photos May Confirm Major Character [SPOILER]
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Reveal Detailed Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

IronMan616 - 2/7/2024, 3:04 PM
That Bullseye suit looks terrible.
SonOfAGif - 2/7/2024, 3:10 PM
@IronMan616 - If the leaks are true than we will see a more comic accurate MCU inspired one in the final two episodes. This is probably what Bullseye could afford/come up with on short notice for the Assassination. And perhaps when Daredevil gives him the business, he creates a much better outfit for combat.
HashTagSwagg - 2/7/2024, 3:14 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Thats when he should have put a bullet in her, then they blue balled us again with it being the priest now they're trying it for the third time but at least we know whats coming. Total bullshit but expected bullshit.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/7/2024, 3:05 PM
hopefully after she dies she can come back as electra and take over the dd mantle after this show flops. just like the comics 😉
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/7/2024, 3:07 PM
hol up, she would make a fantastic iron fist. this is so much fun i see why y’all do it. #fancasting
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 3:11 PM
@GhostDog - seems like that’s indeed the case going by the description…

I knew he had a nephew in Phil but didn’t know he had a niece possibly (unless she’s made for the show)
GhostDog - 2/7/2024, 3:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I just recall he had no kids. But it’s implied he had plenty family obviously from the funeral attendance
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 3:14 PM
@GhostDog - I meant in the comics , should have clarified

Would be nice if we find out what happened to his wife , their relationship was a nice but small part of the show.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:17 PM
@GhostDog - The perfect bridge (as Ben would have been) to anything Daily Bugle/Spider-Man related.
HammerLegFoot - 2/7/2024, 3:18 PM
@GhostDog - Tell @TheVisionary25 I said hello. He blocked me some time ago and I miss him
GhostDog - 2/7/2024, 3:25 PM
@HammerLegFoot - oh shit. I saw it just hit trades again this week, thought it was new
GhostDog - 2/7/2024, 3:25 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I agree. We need a URICH of some kind. Nice supporting piece to build out this street universe.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:28 PM
@GhostDog - Maybe the Urich they decide to use can be set up to become Hobgoblin.
harryba11zack - 2/7/2024, 3:30 PM
@GhostDog - wait,....so Ben had a Niece this whole time? does this mean Karen will give her Ben's car that she stole back in the original show?
ATrueHero1987 - 2/7/2024, 3:09 PM
I REALLY hope we get a Punisher Vs Bullseye scene....
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 3:13 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - me too

BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:10 PM
No time-reference as yet. We don't even know if the civillian/ plain-clothed scenes run linear to the attempted assasssination - but Matt seems to be able to change into his DD suit - WAY too fast.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:11 PM
Considering the travesty that is Bullseye's suit, I'm DREADING the downgrade Frank's suit is gonna get.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:13 PM
@VamP5659 - made from a black plastic trash bag - at this rate.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:16 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Literally. On the Bullseye suit, if they wanted to go for a minimalist look, I feel like a Zodiac Killer inspired costume would have really worked. But no, they go ahead and make him look like a scuba diver.
HashTagSwagg - 2/7/2024, 3:20 PM
@VamP5659 - He'll be retired and just be Frank up until the end of the season, then if we're extremely lucky he'll put on a black shirt.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:20 PM
@VamP5659 - I suppose we're lucky he doesn't use a harpoon gun.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:21 PM
@HashTagSwagg - And he won't shave for a day - so he has basic stubble - which will grow-in gradually over the next half of the season.
HashTagSwagg - 2/7/2024, 3:23 PM
@BillyBatson1000 -
BillyBatson1000 - 2/7/2024, 3:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Fan Service ... they offer us crumbs. And we still come back.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:26 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I mean I always see Bullseye using bladed weapons so him using a harpoon gun would make a lot of sense.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - This actually.
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2024, 3:12 PM
Given Marvel’s “affinity” for multiple costumes and if the plot leak is true , I wonder if that means when Bullseye comes back then he might have a different costume or atleast the target on his head?.

Anyway , seems like he tries to kill both Karen & Foggy but Matt is able to intercept him before he shoots the former..

Man , Foggy possibly dying bums me out.
Taonrey - 2/7/2024, 3:21 PM
Does this show have no security? Like why have we seen so much
HashTagSwagg - 2/7/2024, 3:25 PM
@Taonrey - Disney have reached new woke heights and only hired blind people to work on set.
VamP5659 - 2/7/2024, 3:33 PM
@Taonrey - I mean with DP3, they took advantage of the leaks and made it into free marketing. They aren't even trying here.
ObserverIO - 2/7/2024, 3:23 PM
So this is just like the end of Season 3 where we think it's Karen but it's not.
harryba11zack - 2/7/2024, 3:26 PM
@ObserverIO - yes sadly.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder