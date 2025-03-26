"F*ck It": Watch The Moment The Man Without Fear Finally Returns In New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Clips

While some fans have complained about the lack of costumed action in Daredevil: Born Again since the premiere, Matt Murdock's decision to not suit up has been a huge part of the story being told by Marvel Studios.

"Daredevil" has been treated as an addiction (which is why he's been carrying around that horn like an alcoholic keeps a chip in their pocket), and when Muse kidnaps Angela del Toro, the lawyer finally relents and says, "F*** it."

Donning his suit again, the Man Without Fear races into action and battles Muse beneath the streets of New York. It's a killer fight scene - which makes perfect use of the hero's theme - though the serial killer eventually escapes.

Three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again remain, and there we'll see plenty of 'ol Hornead in costume in the weeks ahead.

"The one that we have in this new show, I think the color is so cool, it's a really cool Daredevil red," actor Charlie Cox said at last October's New York Comic Con. "I only hope that I one day graduate to the Daredevil DDs."

Unfortunately, if the photos we've seen from season 2 - showing off Matt's new suit - are any indication, then we'll have to wait a little while longer until the iconic "DD" logo makes its MCU debut.

For now, we're just glad to see Daredevil kicking ass again. Before the creative overhaul, it's thought that Matt didn't suit up until even later in the season...and there was originally no action-packed battle with Bullseye in the premiere either!

Watch these new clips from Daredevil: Born Again's sixth episode, "Excessive Force," in the players below.

#DaredevilBornAgain



[SPOILERS]



"[frick] it."



The picture of Foggy and pure frustration and fluidity within his movement—DAREDEVIL HAS OFFICIALLY RETURNED. pic.twitter.com/qr8pBUq6Pr — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) March 26, 2025 Spoilers for #DaredevilBornAgain episode 6

-

-

-

-

-

The score kicking in right when Daredevil finally makes his grand return OH MY GOD THIS IS SO PEAK pic.twitter.com/lFC1jnvu4c — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) March 26, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.