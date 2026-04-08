Is DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Adapting Devil In Cell Block D? Charlie Cox Loves "Violent" Story Arc

With it confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will move on from the Mayor Fisk storyline after Season 2, all eyes are on what Marvel Television has planned for the Man Without Fear next year.

Set photos have pointed to a Defenders reunion in Season 3, but what's next for Matt Murdock remains a mystery. Major status quo shifts have become the norm in the comic books for Daredevil. Hence, everything from his leading The Hand to moving to San Francisco is a very real possibility.

Another compelling idea is an adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Devil in Cell Block D storyline. In that, Matt, his secret identity exposed to the world, is placed behind bars and forced to fight for survival against many of his greatest foes.

In a newly released video, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox has shared his love of Devil in Cell Block D, leaving many fans convinced that he's likely pushed for this to be the central focus of Season 3.

"There’s a really cool moment—one of my favourite Daredevil moments—very chilling, where someone has petitioned for him to be moved out of protective custody within Rikers Island and to be moved into Gen-Pop," Cox explains in the video below. "Being moved into Gen-Pop is disastrous for someone like Matt Murdock because he’s put so many of these people away."

"His life is gonna be in real danger. He can no longer be protected. There’s a bit where [Ben] Urich looks over at Matt Murdock and sees a slight hint of a smile on his face, almost as if he wants it. I remember reading that for the first time and thinking, 'That’s really a great kind of nugget.' Where this character’s internal life is, and what his attitude is. That’s great duplicity sometimes."

The actor continued, "A character like Matt, most of the time they can behave in a way where they know what they’re trying to do [is the] right thing, but [there’s a] pull in the direction [of] chaos, mania, and the violence is so present that when the chips fall that way, there is. There’s enjoyment."

Cox went on to praise The Punisher's "great cameo" in the story, and praised the "very violent, very graphic" arc as a "joy to read."

More recently, Daredevil was sent to prison for inadvertently killing a criminal. The hero remains suited up and has a beard not dissimilar to the one that Cox was spotted rocking while promoting Season 2.

You can hear more from the Daredevil: Born Again star below. We've also included the latest episode of the show's official podcast, featuring insights into episode 4 from Dario Scardapane, Wilson Bethel, and more.

Charlie Cox reflects on Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's ‘DEVIL IN CELL BLOCK D’ arc in the final episode of Discussing Comics.



“There’s a really cool moment [in this arc] that is one of my favorite Daredevil moments, it’s very chilling…” pic.twitter.com/kHTUNFEGfR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.