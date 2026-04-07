Marvel Exec Wants DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Finale In Theaters; Mike Colter Teases Possible Danielle Cage Debut

While streaming could be what ultimately kills theaters, many online platforms have benefitted from that big-screen experience in recent years. The Stranger Things finale, for example, grossed over $25 million across two days, a nice return for Netflix on one of its pricier TV shows.

Giving key episodes a run in theaters clearly has its benefits, and certainly isn't going to cost any streaming platform its precious subscribers. So, when is Marvel Television going to get in on the action?

The Escape Pod recently asked Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, about that. While stopping short of confirming any plans, he certainly appears keen.

"I want to do that so bad. I mean, maybe we could do it for the finale of Daredevil or something," Winderbaum mused. "We gotta do it."

MCU fans are just as eager to see the Man Without Fear back on the big screen, so testing the waters by putting the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale in theaters would be far from a bad thing on Marvel Studios' part. The moment may have passed for this season, but who knows what could happen down the line.

Yesterday, a new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again confirmed that Jessica Jones has a daughter. While not confirmed, the hope is that this is Danielle Cage, her and Luke Cage's child from the comics.

Resurfaced footage from the recent MEGACON Orlando event has since done the rounds on X, with Colter hinting at that being a story which could be explored when he returns to the MCU as Power Man (at this time, he hadn't been spotted on the set of Season 3).

Asked if he thinks Luke could forgive Jessica after their last encounter, the actor replied, "Yeah. Well, it's a toxic relationship. That's how it goes. That's probably the best part of what that relationship is like. I don't know if they're hate-smashing. Imagine meeting somebody as strong as you. You hook up, 'Wow, this was crazy.' I feel like we have chemistry. He totally could forgive Jessica."

"It's been written, and it makes sense," Colter said of Luke and Jessica potentially being parents when we catch up with them again. "I mean, why not? That'd be kind of crazy." With the benefit of hindsight, while he's likely referring to the comics, it sure seems like he knows something, right?

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.