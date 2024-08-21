Marvel Studios Reportedly Decided To Remove This MCU Superhero From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

When Daredevil: Born Again finally arrives on Disney+ next March, we're expecting a long overdue deep dive into the street-level corner of the MCU.

We know the Man Without Fear will cross paths with the likes of White Tiger and The Punisher, while various online scoopers have claimed the plan for Spider-Man 4 is for Peter Parker and Daredevil to do battle with The Kingpin.

If that happens, then we'd imagine the idea is to bring Wilson Fisk's story to a definitive close when he's defeated by his two greatest foes.

Lead star Charlie Cox recently teased plans for cameos in Daredevil: Born Again and Daniel Richtman has now "confirmed" rumours that Jacques "Jack" Duquesne (Tony Dalton) will appear in the series. Is he finally going to suit up as Swordsman? That remains to be seen.

The scooper also claims that there were once plans for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel to appear in the Daredevil revival. For whatever reason, the idea was scrapped early on, though her father - Yusuf Khan - will show up, something we saw in the leaked D23 trailer.

We last caught up with Kamala in The Marvels; after teaming up with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, she approached Kate Bishop and attempted to recruit the archer to her new superhero team. A Young Avengers project hasn't materialised so we now expect to see those characters in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins production this November so there's always a chance 'ol Hornhead will still get to meet Ms. Marvel. For now, though, Cox has another character in mind.

Talking at FanExpo Chicago last weekend, the actor reflected on making his MCU debut alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home and shared his hopes to reunite with the web-slinger somewhere down the line.

"Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can't underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics," Cox explained. "When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that."

"I feel that way now as well myself. So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic," he continued. "I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That's the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise."

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.