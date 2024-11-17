Marvel Television Boss Explains Why DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Episode Count Was Reduced

Marvel Television Boss Explains Why DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Episode Count Was Reduced

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum has explained why the decision was made to reduce Daredevil: Born Again's episode count from 18 to 9 (now spread across two seasons), admitting their initial approach didn't work.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 17, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

You may recall that, when Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, it was as an 18-episode TV series. The news was met with surprise and excitement in equal measure, especially as the vast majority of Marvel Studios' streaming offerings have been only 6 episodes. 

We've seen Marvel Studios struggle to master small screen storytelling, and Daredevil: Born Again soon ran into trouble. The show's original creative team made it so that Matt Murdock didn't suit up for at least the first four or five episodes; if these 18 episodes were a movie, then that's only the first act; however, for a weekly TV show, such an approach could be a major turn-off for fans. 

As a result, Daredevil: Born Again received a creative overhaul and was split into two nine-episode seasons. 

Talking to Phase Hero, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum explained the decision to essentially split the Daredevil revival in two. 

After explaining that the first wave of MCU TV shows was an "experimental" era for the studio, he added, "Our first conceit for Daredevil was let’s try a longer format. Let’s take this character and this world of New York City and build an ensemble. Then we learned a lot of lessons doing it that way."

"So, because of a number of reasons, including the shutdowns due to the strikes, we were able to reassess the episodes and see what we had."

Winderbaum continued, "It’s just the best nine episodes. It feels like it is a great kind of first season." As we've previously reported, he'd later go on to confirm that Daredevil: Born Again "[is] a series that can run for multiple seasons."

There was a time when 22-episode seasons were the norm for network television. With that in mind, Daredevil: Born Again could have easily followed in the footsteps of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Arrow. Still, there's something to be said for quality over quantity and this new approach has been taken with that in mind. 

Fans have high hopes for the Man Without Fear's return and with Winderbaum also confirming that we'll see Daredevil and The Punisher beyond just this series, Born Again must soar when it launches next year. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Official Still Highlight The Man Without Fear's Suit And A Meeting With The Kingpin
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Official Still Highlight The Man Without Fear's Suit And A Meeting With The Kingpin
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The Most Violent Thing [Marvel] Put On Screen; Updates On WONDER MAN, NOVA, & More
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The "Most Violent Thing [Marvel] Put On Screen"; Updates On WONDER MAN, NOVA, & More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 10:19 AM
Because of Daredevil face when he saw the gyatt
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/17/2024, 10:25 AM
Just say cuz we are now going for quality of quantity… because that’s what we want to hear!
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 11/17/2024, 10:37 AM
I feel Daredevil could easily work in an "old-timey" tv-show structure of 22 episodes per season, made mostly out of standalone villain/court-case-of-the-week episodic stories.

Heck, how far tv-effects have come, that would probably the perfect format for a Spider-Man live-action adaptation, since big budget blockbuster movies don't have the same amount of time for non-fantastical personal drama or non-powered villains.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/17/2024, 11:14 AM
@FinnishDude - I think what they're seemingly going with now (3-episode arcs) works too. Or maybe they changed too and it's a different case every week, which works too
Timerider
Timerider - 11/17/2024, 10:39 AM
Spider-man shows up at the end of the season.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/17/2024, 11:24 AM
@Timerider - i don’t think he will. And it would be so easy to just put Spider-Man swinging in the background and be on screen for two seconds. That would satisfy most of the fans.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/17/2024, 10:45 AM
So, just saying what we already knew. Slow news day.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/17/2024, 11:04 AM
I thought the original episode count of 18 was going to be split into 2, 9 episode arcs anyway.

It was probably just easier separating into two seasons filmed separately. Plus the strikes and their changes to the original reported story. Sounds like they cut a lot of fluff out of the original script.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/17/2024, 11:15 AM
@mountainman - i thought the same. Do think based on Winderbaum's comments, there will definitely be a second season soon though
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/17/2024, 11:06 AM
Crazy to me Marvel killed off all their good villains and the one single villain show from DC is better than everything on disney+. Really hammers in the point we should have gotten a Kingpin show instead of Echo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/17/2024, 11:23 AM

It's okay. They had to cut down the episode count of my Honeymoon porn videos because people can only take so much awesomeness.

This will be good too.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder