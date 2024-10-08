MCU Street-Level Rumor Roundup: IRON FIST's New Status Quo, MOON KNIGHT Season 2, And Mephisto In IRONHEART

MCU Street-Level Rumor Roundup: IRON FIST's New Status Quo, MOON KNIGHT Season 2, And Mephisto In IRONHEART

In this roundup of rumours about the street-level corner of the MCU, we have news on plans for Iron Fist, the role of The Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again, a Moon Knight season 2 update, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins production in a few weeks but we won't get to watch that first batch of episodes until next March.

The Disney+ series promises to take a deep dive into the street-level corner of the MCU, something we'd once hoped was also the plan for Spider-Man 4 (instead, it appears the wall-crawler will be teaming up with Venom). 

Now, The Cosmic Circus brings a few rumoured updates on the show and the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders. As expected, Mayor Wilson Fisk will indeed be hunting down vigilantes, with Echo and Blindspot once on his list. How much has changed since the creative overhaul remains unclear, though we might have to wait for the latter's MCU debut. 

The site has also heard rumblings about Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing returning. They later note that, when we next see Finn Jones' Danny Rand, he'll likely be the next Iron Fist's master rather than the hero who holds the mantle in the MCU. 

As for whether we'll see any Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, it's said, "They will certainly be teased. I think the one that will be teased the most might be Jessica [Jones]."

Another vigilante used to defending the streets is Moon Knight and, while we've yet to hear any official news about a second season, this report says Marvel Studios "[has] an idea...that's really exciting." So, yes, "Moon Knight will return."

Ironheart also looks set to be a pretty grounded character, though we know the Disney+ series will also explore the supernatural by pitting Riri Williams against The Hood. There have long been rumblings about Mephisto making his debut in the show and the site reiterates that he'll have "a very light supporting role."

While not officially announced, we still expect Sacha Baron Cohen to fill that role. 

Finally, even though he isn't a street-level character, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is still on Earth. Original plans called for him to form the Annihilators, but it seems those are on hold with the next Avengers movies right around the corner.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. 

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 10/8/2024, 9:47 AM
If Moon Knight returns they need to overhaul that character. It does not work in print or on screen as is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 9:49 AM
So apparently some of this is just speculation it seems😑…

I can see Finn Jones’s Danny being the master to Colleen’s Iron Fist if they continue off of the end of S2 and if not then perhaps Lin Lie or Pei even.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I would prefer Danny be the one and only one but it is what it is…

I just hope if he is back that they treat Finn better then the Netflix shows did for the most part (more in line with his LC S2 appearance which was his peak).

Also yes to more Moon Knight!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/8/2024, 10:09 AM
I could see a new show starting with the status quo that Danny is and has been the Iron Fist for more than a decade (~6 years since the last episode, plus the 5 year jump between Infinity War and Endgame) and has settled into the role. Completely rethink how the character is written, and give Jones a chance to sink his teeth into something more substantial.

Or, what you said. That could work, too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 10:13 AM
@Clintthahamster - I would be cool with the former but likely will be the latter.

I think the impetuousness and immaturity is what people had issues with Danny’s characters but he seemed to be growing out of that to an extent as he went so it seemed like his arc of maturation was already happening so your first idea could be a good take off point.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 10/8/2024, 10:03 AM
You know, when Spider-man 4 is actually announced to be a street-level story (whatever that means with a a character named Spider-man), this site will lose all its remaining credibility.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2024, 10:08 AM
@TheRedLeader - I was trying to keep a list of all these rumors that are obviously made up, but it got too long and they started deleting articles lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2024, 10:08 AM
Enough from the clown
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 10/8/2024, 10:08 AM
Moon knight could have been a much better show if they more hinted the Egyptian mythology and played light with it. Instead of having outright God Kaiju battles and cartoonish after life and CGI mess.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 10:17 AM
@ZiggyStarman - they could have connected it more with Rama tut (kang) and it would have been better. Or if marvel continued the wrath of the God's side plot they had going in thor4 and hinted at in moon knight. I love the idea of Godly beings underestimating humans and being proven arrogant and foolish

Ties also into celestials and arishem eith his judgy ass
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 10/8/2024, 10:10 AM
If it's not new Danny Rand Iron Fist, just don't use him at all. Colleen Wing ain't Iron Fist
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 10:15 AM
The idea of star lord being involved in more earthly affairs interests me. It would be extra meta if he dated a girl from the parks and rec department
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 10:29 AM
@Vigor - that could be fun

I could see a miniseries or special about him trying to fight crime on Earth and essentially be a fun fish out of water story of him adjusting to being back on home.

Not sure if I would want that without Gunn involved in some capacity though

View Recorder