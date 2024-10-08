MCU Street-Level Rumor Roundup: IRON FIST's New Status Quo, MOON KNIGHT Season 2, And Mephisto In IRONHEART

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins production in a few weeks but we won't get to watch that first batch of episodes until next March.

The Disney+ series promises to take a deep dive into the street-level corner of the MCU, something we'd once hoped was also the plan for Spider-Man 4 (instead, it appears the wall-crawler will be teaming up with Venom).

Now, The Cosmic Circus brings a few rumoured updates on the show and the Man Without Fear's fellow Defenders. As expected, Mayor Wilson Fisk will indeed be hunting down vigilantes, with Echo and Blindspot once on his list. How much has changed since the creative overhaul remains unclear, though we might have to wait for the latter's MCU debut.

The site has also heard rumblings about Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing returning. They later note that, when we next see Finn Jones' Danny Rand, he'll likely be the next Iron Fist's master rather than the hero who holds the mantle in the MCU.

As for whether we'll see any Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, it's said, "They will certainly be teased. I think the one that will be teased the most might be Jessica [Jones]."

Another vigilante used to defending the streets is Moon Knight and, while we've yet to hear any official news about a second season, this report says Marvel Studios "[has] an idea...that's really exciting." So, yes, "Moon Knight will return."

Ironheart also looks set to be a pretty grounded character, though we know the Disney+ series will also explore the supernatural by pitting Riri Williams against The Hood. There have long been rumblings about Mephisto making his debut in the show and the site reiterates that he'll have "a very light supporting role."

While not officially announced, we still expect Sacha Baron Cohen to fill that role.

Finally, even though he isn't a street-level character, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is still on Earth. Original plans called for him to form the Annihilators, but it seems those are on hold with the next Avengers movies right around the corner.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer.

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.