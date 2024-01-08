ECHO Clip Sees Maya Lopez Unleash Her Badass Fighting Skills As New Featurette Focuses On The Kingpin

We're a little over 24 hours away from all five episodes of Echo arriving on Disney+ and Marvel Studios has just released an action-packed clip highlighting exactly what Maya Lopez is capable of. With moves like this, we'd go so far as to say she's a contender for one of the MCU's biggest (non-powered) badasses.

Upon closer inspection, it looks like this scene takes place in the same location as her fight with Daredevil, so perhaps this is right before the Man Without Fear makes his presence felt.

Complex also recently caught up with Vincent D'Onofrio to discuss his return as Wilson Fisk, and pushed the actor to reveal how similar what we see in Echo (the first "Marvel Spotlight" series) is to the Kingpin's next planned appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

"The main difference would be that Echo is Maya's story. It's Alaqua Cox's story, for sure. It follows her from the first frame to the last, and that alone makes it significantly different than Daredevil."

This new Daredevil, we did it a lot in the original Netflix series, but we've taken it to another level now where we're really just examining these two men, Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk," he teased. "It is really an examination of these two people, these two men and everybody in their lives who they care about. They're both broken human beings, and I guess you’ll have to tune in to see if they ever get mended or not."

Check out this latest clip from Echo in the X post below:

Nice job 👊



Watch this new clip from Marvel Studios’ #Echo and experience all 5 episodes streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/r4c2DX2mXC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 8, 2024

A new featurette has also been released which puts the spotlight on D'Onofrio's return as the Kingpin of Crime:

Exclusive: A new look at Kingpin and Marvel’s ‘ECHO.’ 🚨



All episodes releasing January 9 on Disney+ & Hulu. pic.twitter.com/L7OBEzU8Lc — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) January 8, 2024

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.