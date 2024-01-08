ECHO Clip Sees Maya Lopez Unleash Her Badass Fighting Skills As New Featurette Focuses On The Kingpin

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Echo which sees Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) squaring off with a group of goons. Another featurette has also dropped which showcases Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin...

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2024 02:01 PM EST
We're a little over 24 hours away from all five episodes of Echo arriving on Disney+ and Marvel Studios has just released an action-packed clip highlighting exactly what Maya Lopez is capable of. With moves like this, we'd go so far as to say she's a contender for one of the MCU's biggest (non-powered) badasses. 

Upon closer inspection, it looks like this scene takes place in the same location as her fight with Daredevil, so perhaps this is right before the Man Without Fear makes his presence felt. 

Complex also recently caught up with Vincent D'Onofrio to discuss his return as Wilson Fisk, and pushed the actor to reveal how similar what we see in Echo (the first "Marvel Spotlight" series) is to the Kingpin's next planned appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

"The main difference would be that Echo is Maya's story. It's Alaqua Cox's story, for sure. It follows her from the first frame to the last, and that alone makes it significantly different than Daredevil."

This new Daredevil, we did it a lot in the original Netflix series, but we've taken it to another level now where we're really just examining these two men, Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk," he teased. "It is really an examination of these two people, these two men and everybody in their lives who they care about. They're both broken human beings, and I guess you’ll have to tune in to see if they ever get mended or not."

Check out this latest clip from Echo in the X post below:

A new featurette has also been released which puts the spotlight on D'Onofrio's return as the Kingpin of Crime:

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild IndianThe English), Graham Greene (1883Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower MoonStumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation DogsAmerican Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (HawkeyeGodfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.

Vigor - 1/8/2024, 2:41 PM
I never imagined Kingpin would be getting this much screentime. I'm really happy about this. I just hope the rumors of him being the main antagonist in spiderman 4 are true

Next up on my dream list, let's see the X Factor team get their own movie please 🙏🏾
WhatIfRickJames - 1/8/2024, 2:45 PM
badass
GhostDog - 1/8/2024, 2:46 PM
Aite that was a lot cleaner than the DD fight clip. You could feel the hits here.
lazlodaytona - 1/8/2024, 2:55 PM
@GhostDog - Agree completely. Lot more realistic and yes, those punches to the face were brutal.
Kingdork - 1/8/2024, 2:58 PM
@GhostDog - I think it's the same fight. It's the same set and I believe Daredevil will show up during this scene and things escalate from there.
ProfessorWhy - 1/8/2024, 2:47 PM
I wanna see that pimp stick
Thing94 - 1/8/2024, 2:49 PM
Uhhhhh

Huhh?
MaxPaint - 1/8/2024, 2:52 PM
lazlodaytona - 1/8/2024, 2:57 PM
I'm in! Haven't been too excited lately with the Disney+ shows from both Star Wars and Marvel. But this? It just looks kick ass.

