ECHO: New Image From HAWKEYE Spin-Off Spotlights Maya Lopez And Wilson Fisk

ECHO: New Image From HAWKEYE Spin-Off Spotlights Maya Lopez And Wilson Fisk ECHO: New Image From HAWKEYE Spin-Off Spotlights Maya Lopez And Wilson Fisk

Total Film Magazine has shared a new official look at Marvel Studios' Echo, spotlighting Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 07, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Echo

Maya Lopez and Wilson Fisk didn't exactly part on good terms in the Hawkeye season finale (she shot him in the face), but based on what we saw in the recent trailer for Echo, the Kingpin will reach out to his "niece" in an attempt to put the past behind them and reconcile their considerable differences.

Something tells us Maya will be less ready to forget about the villain's actions, but it looks like she will at least be willing to hear him out.

Total Film Magazine has now shared a new still from the upcoming Disney+ series, giving us another look at Lopez and Fisk sitting down for a little chat. This scene could be a flashback, however - it's hard to tell since Fisk took the bullet in his left eye.

Echo will be Marvel's first TV-MA rated show, and it will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo will stream on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024.

ECHO: Leaked Details Tease Plans For Maya Lopez In The MCU Beyond Her Upcoming Spin-Off Series
Related:

ECHO: Leaked Details Tease Plans For Maya Lopez In The MCU Beyond Her Upcoming Spin-Off Series
ECHO: Major New Details About Maya Lopez's Superpowers Revealed Along With Intel On Daredevil's Role
Recommended For You:

ECHO: Major New Details About Maya Lopez's Superpowers Revealed Along With Intel On Daredevil's Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

vectorsigma - 12/7/2023, 11:57 AM
Marvel starting their 2024 with a possible flop.

Low expectations, wouldnt be bad to get surprised.
worcestershire - 12/7/2023, 12:06 PM
@vectorsigma - finished Hawkeye yesterday, really liked her character. I’m kind of excited for this!
MotherGooseUPus - 12/7/2023, 11:58 AM
i have low expectations for this show. don't think its necessary yet the trailer got me kinda hyped... but so did secret wars and that duped me. so ill just say this. i'll binge it and just hope, pray, that its good
GhostDog - 12/7/2023, 12:05 PM
Fisk made a stew
JustAWaffle - 12/7/2023, 12:07 PM
That trailer was pretty 🔥, but I’ve been fooled before. Waffles are easily manipulated.

Gonna take a leap of blind faith on this one
TheVisionary25 - 12/7/2023, 12:24 PM
Definitely the Marvel project I’m most interested in as of next year right now…

Looking forward to them fleshing out Maya & Fisk’s relationship more aswell as develop it further!!.
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 12:33 PM


I liked Hawkeye a lot, & I liked her character in it.

I am kinda excited for this.

What I really want? Spider-Man 5/6 to have Daredevil, Kingpin, Echo, Bullseye, & Tombstone in it.

Make it so Feige.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder