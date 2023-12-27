ECHO Promo Begins The Two Week Countdown To The HAWKEYE Spin-Off's Disney+ Premiere

With just two weeks to go before Echo premieres on Disney+ - all five episodes are set to be released on the same day - Marvel Studios has shared a new promo counting down to January 10.

There's not a tonne of new footage to be found here, though we get to see plenty of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime after he miraculously survived the events of Hawkeye. In that series, Maya Lopez gunned him down, though it seems the only thing Wilson Fisk lost was his eye...and a little bit of pride.

Recently, Echo executive producer and director Sydney Freeland shared new details on how this spin-off series will explore Maya's past.

"In Hawkeye, she had a very close relationship with her father, but we're going to expand on that and show the relationship she has with the rest of her family: her mother, her grandmother, her other relatives," Freeland explains. "And also, within Native culture and Native societies, 'family' can have different meanings. You can have someone you're close to, and you're not biologically related, but that's my brother or that's my sister."

"I've probably got five moms. I've got one biological mom, but I've got four others that are also 'my mom,'" she continued. "And so I think between that and the Kingpin relationship, it's all going to be about exploring the definition of family. What does it mean to be related to somebody?"

Freeland also praised Alaqua Cox's work as the title character. "I'm so excited for people to see what she can do. Yes, we've got fight sequences, but one of the things I'm most proud of from this series is how emotional it is. Alaqua is just the beating heart of this show."

Check out that new Echo promo in the X/Instagram posts below.

The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Graham Greene (1883, Goliath), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods), Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Hawkeye, Godfather of Harlem).

The series is directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai).

All five episodes of Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10.