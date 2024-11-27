HAWKEYE: Clint Barton & Kate Bishop Get An Unexpected Visitor In New Deleted Scene

The first season of Marvel Studios' Holiday-themed Disney+ series, Hawkeye, is set to debut on physical media next month, and The Wrap has now shared a new deleted scene.

While this is nowhere near as intriguing as yesterday's Loki season 2 sequence, "Moira Comes Home" is still a fun watch, as Clint Baron and Kate Bishop are chased from the apartment they were staying in by the elderly rightful owner.

There are persistent rumors that a second season of Hawkeye is in the works, but nothing official. Even if the series doesn't return, we are sure to see Clint back in the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars, and Kate will be a part of the planned Young Avengers/ Champions project.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.

Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.