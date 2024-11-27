HAWKEYE: Clint Barton & Kate Bishop Get An Unexpected Visitor In New Deleted Scene

The first season of Hawkeye is set to hit physical media in a 4K UHD set on December 3, and we have a new deleted scene featuring Clint and Kate getting an unexpected visitor...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 27, 2024 05:11 PM EST
The first season of Marvel Studios' Holiday-themed Disney+ series, Hawkeye, is set to debut on physical media next month, and The Wrap has now shared a new deleted scene.

While this is nowhere near as intriguing as yesterday's Loki season 2 sequence, "Moira Comes Home" is still a fun watch, as Clint Baron and Kate Bishop are chased from the apartment they were staying in by the elderly rightful owner.

There are persistent rumors that a second season of Hawkeye is in the works, but nothing official. Even if the series doesn't return, we are sure to see Clint back in the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars, and Kate will be a part of the planned Young Avengers/ Champions project.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.

Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/27/2024, 5:17 PM
Steinfeld is so damn good as the character, shame she hasn't been used more since this released.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/27/2024, 5:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - perfect casting. Aside from that Marvels scene, they really should've done Young Avengers by now imo
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/27/2024, 5:27 PM
If we see Clint back in an Avengers movie it would be cool if he could keep the more authentic suit from the show.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/27/2024, 5:33 PM
In other reliable not mytimeto shine BS movie news
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2024, 5:48 PM
That was a funny scene but can why it was cut…

However wasn’t she suppose to be Kate’s aunt so couldn’t she have expected pained the situation to her?.

Anyway , the character of Moira Brandon was a comic character…

She was a major silent film actress that faded into obscurity and become a recluse when talking pictures took over.

She usually played heroic or major historical figures like Cleopatra or Joan of Arc but always regretted not being as heroic herself in real life until one day , the West Coast Avengers came…

They bought her home to make into Avengers Compound and so once Hawkeye & Mockingbird came to inspect the property , they were ambushed there by Crossfire who held them hostage until Moira saved them but then immediately fainted afterwards since she was quite old & frail.

Hawkeye named her an honorary Avengers for her act and she then died a few years after , proud of finally being as heroic as her screen roles herself.

User Comment Image

