Rumored Details On Four Upcoming Marvel Television Shows Revealed (And When We'll Likely See them)

We have an update on Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga plans, with four more TV shows reportedly on the way...two of which may come before Avengers: Secret Wars, and the other two afterwards. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2024 01:11 PM EST
While 2025 will see the release of at least 10 Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, and Marvel Animation projects, there are still many movies and TV shows which are unlikely to be released before the Multiverse Saga ends.

Vision is expected to hit Disney+ in 2026, and while we'd imagine at least one more show will join it, we're facing the prospect of quite a few stories not ending until the next Saga. 

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Wiccan and Hawkeye season 2 are in the works and could reach us before Avengers: Secret Wars. However, he believes that Nova and Blonde Phantom are now "for sure" heading our way after that movie is released in 2027.

This lines up with what we heard earlier this year when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep." He'd go on to confirm it will be "a show" and revealed that, as of right now, "It's three or four years out."

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum - Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television - said of Nova, "We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce."

"There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen," he added. "The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

For many fans, Nova's introduction is long overdue. As for Hawkeye season 2, there's definitely room to tell more stories with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, even with the latter expected to assemble alongside a new team of (Young) Avengers in the not-too-distant future. 

Scarlett Johansson is believed to be developing Blonde Phantom and both Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney have been rumoured to be in the running for that role. 

Wiccan is by far the biggest surprise here as it suggests the plan is for Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness' story to continue there rather than in a Scarlet Witch movie. That is believed to be in development but has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios. 

As always, keep checking back here for updates on all these projects and more.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/2/2024, 1:12 PM
"We're developing more than we actually will produce."

....So development hell is now a perk
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/2/2024, 1:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - Right? Maybe they had to give the activists something to work on that will never see the light of day.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/2/2024, 1:39 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - i know , Mr Walsh and his NCMEC scam controls every aspect of entertainment
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/2/2024, 1:15 PM
Nova is long overdue,want it to be great but if we go by the Disney Plus shows of the last few years, I doubt it.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/2/2024, 1:46 PM
@marvel72 - I want to see a lot of quality dumped onto Nova.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/2/2024, 1:17 PM
His name is really Dick Rider
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/2/2024, 1:37 PM
@Matchesz - what a life
Order66
Order66 - 11/2/2024, 1:21 PM
Give it all to me. I want more MCU.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/2/2024, 1:25 PM
Nova still needs to adapt that Annihilation story with Richard obtaining the power of the Nova Force and acting as solo powerful space cop.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/2/2024, 2:08 PM
@mountainman - agreed been waiting to see the introduction of User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 11/2/2024, 1:28 PM
He should've been introduced in Endgame. Too late now

REBOOT
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/2/2024, 1:30 PM
"even with the latter expected to assemble alongside a new team of (Young) Avengers in the not-too-distant future."

So they are going to allegedly put out a Hawkeye S2, and a Wiccan show before a New Avengers project? At this point, they will be 40.

I don't think they have any idea what direction to take D+. More and more, it seems like it will be like Netflix. Loosely connected but decoupled from the movies. I guess I thought they were done with new projects no one will watch and no one will watch a Wiccan series.
Polaris
Polaris - 11/2/2024, 1:46 PM
They need to hurry with Young Avengers, otherwise they should be called something else, like the champions.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/2/2024, 2:07 PM
Yes, more hits than misses, by a long shot. But lately it’s seeming like they’re throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks approach. Some of the stuff their making feels like their forcing it, while there are lots of properties fans are screaming for that never even get mentioned. Granted the Marvel Universe is vast and there are THOUSANDS of characters, but that’s not to say they couldn’t branch out a bit more. Their leaning to heavily on their already established characters and franchises and everything else be damned.

