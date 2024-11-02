Rumored Details On Four Upcoming Marvel Television Shows Revealed (And When We'll Likely See them)

While 2025 will see the release of at least 10 Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, and Marvel Animation projects, there are still many movies and TV shows which are unlikely to be released before the Multiverse Saga ends.

Vision is expected to hit Disney+ in 2026, and while we'd imagine at least one more show will join it, we're facing the prospect of quite a few stories not ending until the next Saga.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Wiccan and Hawkeye season 2 are in the works and could reach us before Avengers: Secret Wars. However, he believes that Nova and Blonde Phantom are now "for sure" heading our way after that movie is released in 2027.

This lines up with what we heard earlier this year when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep." He'd go on to confirm it will be "a show" and revealed that, as of right now, "It's three or four years out."

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum - Marvel Studios' head of streaming, animation, and television - said of Nova, "We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova. We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce."

"There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen," he added. "The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

For many fans, Nova's introduction is long overdue. As for Hawkeye season 2, there's definitely room to tell more stories with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, even with the latter expected to assemble alongside a new team of (Young) Avengers in the not-too-distant future.

Scarlett Johansson is believed to be developing Blonde Phantom and both Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney have been rumoured to be in the running for that role.

Wiccan is by far the biggest surprise here as it suggests the plan is for Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness' story to continue there rather than in a Scarlet Witch movie. That is believed to be in development but has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

As always, keep checking back here for updates on all these projects and more.