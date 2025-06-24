IRONHEART Full Reviews Arrive As Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Hits Rotten Tomatoes

Following last night's social media reactions, the full reviews for Marvel Studios' Ironheart have now been posted. Is the consensus any more positive or negative? Find out here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

The first three episodes of Marvel's latest Disney+ show, Ironheart, are now streaming, and the review embargo lifted just as the series premiered.

Last night's social media reactions were largely positive (or mixed-positive, anyway), but full reviews often tell a slightly different story. What's the consensus on Riri Williams' solo series?

While most of the write-ups are definitely a little more critical overall, very few are outright negative, and as we write this, Ironheart has generated an early Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% based on 21 reviews.

Have a read through some of the reviews at the links below, and let us know what you made of the first three episodes in the comments section.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/24/2025, 9:36 PM
71% is solid. I'm not reading them; I'll be watching later tonight. Hoping Dominique kills it.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/24/2025, 9:38 PM
I'm so lost with anything Marvel right now. If it ain't Wolverine, Dr. Doom, or Spiderman, I just don't care to keep up anymore. I'd add the HULK but brainy-pu$$y HULK doesn't interest me.

