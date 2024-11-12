New IRONHEART And DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Footage Unveiled In Disney+ 2025 Teaser

Disney has released a new trailer highlighting a plethora of new shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service next year, and the video includes some new footage from Marvel Studios' Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again.

The Born Again footage is basically the same as the previously released teaser that did the rounds online after D23, but there is at least one new shot of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) right at the start, and (possibly) a little more of the Man Without Fear in action as he takes down some foes with his signature batons.

The Ironheart promo also reuses some older footage, but we get to see more of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - who we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - donning her upgraded armor as well as a new glimpse of Anthony Ramos as the villainous Hood in his civilian attire.

Check out the separate teasers and the full Disney+ promo - which also features footage from Alien: Earth, Andor season 2, Skeleton Crew and the second season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians - at the links below.

Created by Chinaka Hodge,

Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, and also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.