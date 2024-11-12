New IRONHEART And DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Footage Unveiled In Disney+ 2025 Teaser

New IRONHEART And DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Footage Unveiled In Disney+ 2025 Teaser

Disney+ has shared a teaser promo spotlighting a number of the shows coming to the streaming service next year, and it includes new shots from Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and more...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Ironheart

Disney has released a new trailer highlighting a plethora of new shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service next year, and the video includes some new footage from Marvel Studios' Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again.

The Born Again footage is basically the same as the previously released teaser that did the rounds online after D23, but there is at least one new shot of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) right at the start, and (possibly) a little more of the Man Without Fear in action as he takes down some foes with his signature batons. 

The Ironheart promo also reuses some older footage, but we get to see more of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - who we first met in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - donning her upgraded armor as well as a new glimpse of Anthony Ramos as the villainous Hood in his civilian attire.

Check out the separate teasers and the full Disney+ promo - which also features footage from Alien: Earth, Andor season 2, Skeleton Crew and the second season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians - at the links below.

Created by Chinaka Hodge,

Ironheart follows Riri Williams as she "returns to her hometown of Chicago. There, she discovers secrets that bring technology and magic into conflict, leading her on an exciting and dangerous adventure."

In the comics, Riri is encouraged to suit-up and fight crime by Tony Stark, who becomes a mentor of sorts to the young hero. Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame would obviously make that particular dynamic very difficult to replicate, but Ironheart is expected to carry on Iron Man's legacy (to some extent, at least).

Ironheart is set to premiere on June 24, 2025, and also stars Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Sacha Baron Cohen is also rumored to make his MCU debut as Mephisto, though this has yet to be confirmed.

STAR WARS: Samuel L. Jackson Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Mace Windu
Related:

STAR WARS: Samuel L. Jackson Rumored To Be In Talks To Return As Mace Windu
IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Reveals Some Major Changes To The Hood's Backstory In Upcoming Disney+ Series
Recommended For You:

IRONHEART Star Anthony Ramos Reveals Some Major Changes To The Hood's Backstory In Upcoming Disney+ Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/12/2024, 9:45 AM
Thank god shes not wearing a lazy ass generic nanotech suit, i really miss the more bulky mechanical ironman armour.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/12/2024, 10:01 AM
@ImNotaBot - 10 bucks says she will have nano suit in the end of the show specially that she knows shuri
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 11/12/2024, 9:48 AM
Daredevil and Andor will carry.

Ironheart has some real nice visuals, I say bring it on.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/12/2024, 10:23 AM
@WakandanQueen - I wouldn't sleep on Alien: Earth either
Reginator
Reginator - 11/12/2024, 9:51 AM
all for Daredevil, no interest in ironheart
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 11/12/2024, 10:04 AM
I hope they will deliver on daredevil but i doubt it. Coz disney will find a way to ruin it somehow.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder