LOKI Season 2 Concept Art Shows Alternate Take On The God Mischief Saving Marvel's Multiverse

In the Loki season 2 finale, the God of Mischief became "God Loki" when he destroyed He Who Remains' Time Loom and breathed new life into those dying branches to bring back the Marvel Multiverse.

Now, he sits outside of time, powering all those different timelines to give every being in existence free will and the chance to fight back against Kang. Given that the Asgardian is cut off from his friends and the only person capable of keeping the Multiverse alive, it was something of a bittersweet ending for the former villain.

Artist Karla Ortiz recently shared some of her work from the Disney+ series, revealing her unique take on this unforgettable moment. The different coloured timelines look very cool, though it's easy enough to understand why Marvel Studios ultimately chose to stick with green.

Earlier this year, Loki Head Writer Eric Martin addressed the Asgardian's final fate in what's now thought to have been a series finale.

"The big idea was taking Loki from a lowercase-g god, to a capital-G God, powering him up to that place where he gets his throne - but it's not a throne he wants anymore," he explained. "This is a duty. He's doing this so everyone else can have their lives. He's giving up the thing that he wants most so that everyone else can have their free will. We wanted to power up his abilities, but also his wisdom and knowledge."

As for whether Loki is suffering, Martin added, "I leave that up to interpretation. That final image is meant to be ambiguous. So I'll let people make up their own minds there. If you look into mythology, someone like Atlas is an interesting person to look at with that."

Ortiz is an award-winning artist who has over 10 years of professional experience. She's worked for Paragon Studios/NcSoft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Marvel Studios, Universal Studios, and HBO.

Check out this new Loki season 2 concept art in the X post below.

More #LokiSeason2 art! Spoilers BEWARE!



.



.



.



You were warned!

Here's an unused version of the end sequence where #Loki saves literally all of MCU. I thought it would be cool if the timelines had crazy colors and a weird more organic texture! Had a BLAST making these! pic.twitter.com/tzihdeeoZy — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) December 20, 2023

Loki season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The Head Writer is Eric Martin.

All episodes of Loki season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.