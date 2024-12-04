LOKI Season 2 Deleted Scene Is 90 Seconds Of Two Best Buds Enjoying Some Key Lime Pie Together

Ahead of Loki season 2's release on 4K SteelBook, another deleted scene has been released and it's essentially 90 seconds of the God of Mischief and the TVA's Mobius enjoying a couple of slices of Key Lime Pie.

Yes, it's a minute and a half of them eating pie, though the two best pals also share their thoughts on its taste and, more specifically, the quality of the cream on top. Neither seems overly impressed and Mobius even suggests it could be used as shaving cream.

The friendship between these characters was cemented over the course of two seasons, making it all the more tragic when they were separated in the finale. Loki is trapped at the end of time and Mobius is now exploring the Multiverse, hopefully ahead of a return in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It's a special thing, because Tom and Owen, they have a real connection on screen," Head Writer Eric Martin previously said. "That chemistry is there. It's there in person. They work so well together. I think it's touching for everybody on set because you're just feeling a little bit of magic. It's the last magic that everybody will see."

Tom Hiddleston added, "Owen is kind of elevated the whole series, he’s so intelligent and imaginative and witty. Mobius and Loki are kind of an odd couple but, they found a friendship. They make each other better."

You can watch this new Loki season 2 deleted scene in the player below.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Bonus Features

Loki Through Time — Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.

Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series. Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.

Deleted/Extended Scenes

What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citadel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.

Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citadel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.

Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki’s Iatest MCU adventure.