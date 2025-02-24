MOON KNIGHT: 5 Ways Marvel Studios Can Use The Character Now Season 2 Isn't Happening

We're already closing in on three years since Moon Knight launched on Disney+ and, even if Marvel Studios hadn't changed its approach to small screen storytelling, the moment has arguably already passed for season 2. Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road." Those won't include a second season, though, so what's next for Oscar Isaac's anti-hero? The character (well, characters) is too good to leave on the shelf, that's for sure. In this feature, we take a look at some of the most exciting possibilities for the MCU's Moon Knight. Ranging from team-ups to the impact he could make in theaters, any one of these would be a worthy next step for Marc Spector's multiple personalities. You can check them out by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. A Daredevil Team-Up Daredevil: Born Again will reportedly run for multiple seasons, and we're hoping that the Man Without Fear crosses paths with more than just his fellow Defenders in the MCU. While going from leading his own series to being a supporting character in the Man Without Fear's show feels like a bit of a comedown for Isaac's deranged vigilante, it gives Marvel Studios the opportunity to reset Moony. With that, he can be brought more in line with his crimefighting comic book counterpart. His story can then continue elsewhere, but a multi-episode arc featuring Daredevil and Moon Knight would be hugely beneficial to the latter character if he's going to be more than a one-off in the MCU.



4. Avengers: Doomsday Had Avengers: Doomsday still been Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, we'd have placed money on Steven Grant being enlisted to help deal with Rama-Tut. Unfortunately, the door appears to have fully closed on that possibility. Moon Knight can still play a role in the story and it surely wouldn't be that tricky to have him join the fight against Doctor Doom and whatever Variants join him as he sets out to "save" the Multiverse. Moon Knight serves a God, Knonshu, so it would be pretty wild to see Thor track him down as The Avengers attempt to gather the most powerful army possible to counter Doom. If it is something along those lines, expect Jake Lockley to be the dominant personality.



3. Midnight Sons If Moon Knight is in Avengers: Doomsday, it will likely be little more than an extended cameo. After all, it's hard to see how the Russos will possibly have space to deal with Jake still being Moon Knight while Marc Spector and Steven believe themselves free of Khonshu's influence. However, Midnight Sons is a movie that can continue Moon Knight's story while also being a monster-filled Avengers-level event story. Blade is going nowhere fast but if that movie finally gets off the ground, then we'd love to see Mahershala Ali and Isaac lead this weird, wacky monster movie. Marvel Studios has plenty of characters who could be thrown into the mix and we know Isaac is keen to star in the project.



2. A Moon Knight Movie (With Some Big Guest Stars) Marvel Studios' biggest mistake with its streaming shows has been using them to tee up movies. With that in mind, we'll acknowledge that a Moon Knight movie following the Moon Knight TV series is a very risky potential project. However, if we accept that Marc and Steven's stories are over (for now, at least) then Jake being the main Moon Knight could lead us down some interesting routes...he'll need some A-List backup to really sell this one, though. In Brian Michael Bendis' Moon Knight run, the vigilante was joined by Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine on his adventures. They were all just in his head, of course, but adding three MCU heavy-hitters to this story as facets of his personality would make this a must-see and allow the actors chosen to do something totally different.

