MOON KNIGHT Concept Art Reveals Awesome Alternate Costume Designs For Marc Spector And Steven Grant/Mr. Knight

MOON KNIGHT Concept Art Reveals Awesome Alternate Costume Designs For Marc Spector And Steven Grant/Mr. Knight MOON KNIGHT Concept Art Reveals Awesome Alternate Costume Designs For Marc Spector And Steven Grant/Mr. Knight

Newly revealed Moon Knight concept art showcases several alternate designs for Marc Spector and Steven Grant's respective costumes, but are they better than what we saw in the Disney+ series? Take a look!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight

Moon Knight ended up being a tad muddled, though that felt somewhat appropriate for a series about an unhinged vigilante like Marc Spector. Despite its flaws, the six-episode TV show served as a solid introduction for the character, and a last-minute mid-credits scene featuring Jake Lockley only served to increase excitement for the character's future.

For now, we're looking back at the hero's past as concept art from the Disney+ series showcases several alternate costumes for both Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. 

It was hard to fault the latter's comic-accurate appearance, though Moon Knight himself was criticised for being decked out in a blatantly VFX costume at times. Regardless, there's nothing here which is terrible or particularly mind-blowing, so it might come down to personal preference whether you like to dislike these efforts!

After that big Jake Lockley cliffhanger, Marvel Studios has yet to reveal what this character's future will look like on screen. However, the hope among fans is that Moony will either return in a season 2 or big screen outing. Earlier this year Oscar Isaac claimed both options have been discussed.

"There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details is that there are no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it," the actor revealed. "Truthfully, it's about the story. 'Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out?'"

"So, it's just about, 'Is there something worth pouring everything you have into?' And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It's creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn't wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different."

"Whether [Isaac's Moon Knight returns] in a group thing or maybe a great idea comes around for a season two or if it's a standalone film or whatever it could be," Isaac continues, "I think it's just approaching it in that kind of way. It's the story first."

When Moon Knight was released, the show's lead repeatedly told journalists that he had only signed up for this one six-episode season. Clearly, Isaac is keen to reprise the role, and while he could easily play a supporting role in a future movie, common sense says the best next step would be a season 2. 

Check out this new concept art in the X posts below. 

Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Considering Second Seasons For MS. MARVEL, MOON KNIGHT, And More
Related:

Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Considering Second Seasons For MS. MARVEL, MOON KNIGHT, And More
MOON KNIGHT Director Talks Dashed Hopes For A Hulk Cameo And Whether A Second Season Or Movie Could Follow
Recommended For You:

MOON KNIGHT Director Talks Dashed Hopes For A Hulk Cameo And Whether A Second Season Or Movie Could Follow
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

HumanRubiksCube - 12/2/2023, 11:21 AM
its literally the destiny 2 trials of osiris hunter armour
bkmeijer1 - 12/2/2023, 11:45 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - knew it looked familiar. Kinda looks like the Iron Banner armor as well
DrReedRichards - 12/2/2023, 11:24 AM
The costume designs were incredible. Love the pharaoh inspired layout in this one, but I vastly prefer the final version's mummy oriented design. A lot more in tune with the final product's horror vibes.
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2023, 11:35 AM
@DrReedRichards - Is this series worth it? I've heard nothing but bad things, but I trust your judgement.
Thanks for ur time.
DrReedRichards - 12/2/2023, 11:42 AM
@lazlodaytona -

It's a project of high highs and low lows. It has more than a few great elements like music and performances (Isaac in episodes 4 and 5 is at the top of his game), but its final episode is maybe the most frustrating and disappointing of all D+ MCU shows thus far for a myriad of reasons.

If you're willing to enjoy what preceeds it while being prepared for disappointment down the line, go for it. There's more than enough to enjoy.
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2023, 11:49 AM
@DrReedRichards - Worse than She-Hulks last episode? I'm one of the few that actually liked it but that last episode was just plain ridiculous.
DrReedRichards - 12/2/2023, 11:52 AM
@lazlodaytona -

Wouldn't say worse, but definitely more disappointing.

She-Hulk was ranging from mildly enjoyable to subpar throughout its entirety. Moon Knight had a couple of legit great moments throughout, which made its final episode feel a lot worse, even if it were better compared to that of She-Hulk.
Origame - 12/2/2023, 11:30 AM
You know, I recently watched godzillamendoza's review of the Netflix anime Supercrooks and it really highlighted the problem with comic adaptations in the west vs in the east with countries like Japan. In Japan, there's deep respect for the source material to the point of near word for word, panel for panel adaptations.

Here in the west we have film makers needing to make the property "their own thing". Not acknowledging the popularity of other people's work is the whole reason anyone even cares about your film or show.

Moon knight is a prime example of this, only keeping the basic premise of an Egyptian superhero with different personalities, then changing pretty much everything else.
JustBrootal - 12/2/2023, 11:37 AM
i forgot about moon knight until i saw this article
MartianManHuntr - 12/2/2023, 11:40 AM
HashTagSwagg - 12/2/2023, 11:45 AM
The costume was literally the only thing I liked about the show. The "writers" shit the bed hard with this one.
Gmoney84 - 12/2/2023, 12:04 PM
Show was a lot of fun. A bit long-winded at times. I actually like the costume designs they ended up with in the show the best.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder