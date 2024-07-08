AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Promises A Full-Blown Horror TV Series And Reveals The Scarlet Witch's MCU Status

Disney+ has released the first trailer and poster for the next Marvel Television series, Agatha All Along. The WandaVision spin-off will premiere with two episodes on September 18 and it's fair to say the show is completely unlike anything we previously expected.

The sneak peek opens with Agatha Harkness seemingly trapped inside a police procedural, with Aubrey Plaza's unnamed character arriving to snap her out of the delusion the Scarlet Witch left her in.

Interestingly, the trailer appears to go some way in confirming that Wanda Maximoff is indeed dead following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Marvel Studios also appears to be stopping short of doing anything more than hinting at her final fate.

There's a fair bit of horror in the trailer, with imagery which wouldn't be out of place in an R-Rated movie; whether that's an indication Agatha All Along will be rated TV-MA remains to be seen.

When it comes to story details, all signs point to Agatha assembling a new coven to travel with her down the Witches' Road so she can regain the powers taken from her by the Scarlet Witch. Joe Locke isn't named as Wiccan, though it does appear likely.

Check out the trailer for Agatha All Along below.

Agatha All Along will feature the return of many familiar faces from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford (Sarah Proctor), Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis), David Payton (John Collins), David Lengel (Harold Proctor), Asif Ali (Abilash Tandon), Amos Glick (Dennis), Brian Brightman (Sheriff Miller), and Kate Forbes (Evanora Harkness).

Kathryn Hahn will lead the ensemble, of course, while other noteworthy additions include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

Little in the way of official plot details have been revealed for Agatha All Along as we write this, though we expect it to largely revolve around Agatha tracking down Billy Maximoff - or vice versa - who, like his comic book counterpart, has been "reincarnated" as Billy Kaplan (something this latest sneak peek seemingly confirms).

Various scoopers have also claimed the story will feature the descendants of Evanora Harkness' coven - now known as the Salem Seven - coming back to claim their revenge on the woman who killed their mothers.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18.