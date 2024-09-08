Elizabeth Olsen On Potential Scarlet Witch Return: "When I Started I Was Used Well..."

Elizabeth Olsen On Potential Scarlet Witch Return: &quot;When I Started I Was Used Well...&quot;

Elizabeth Olsen was asked about potentially reprising the role of Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch in the MCU, and says she's "always happy" to return as long as her character is "used well."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

We haven't seen Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

A lot of fans were of the opinion that Wanda's "heel turn" didn't feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't really make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but it seems Olsen might happen to agree!

While being interviewed about her latest movie, His Three Daughters, by Irish radio station FM 104, Olsen was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

We don't want to put words in Olsen's mouth, but it sure sounds like she wasn't particularly happy with how Wanda was "used" during her last MCU appearance.

Olsen is expected to return as the Scarlet With at some point, of course, and there are rumors that she has already signed on to appear in a project that will shoot next year (be it the Disney+ Vision series or Avengers: Doomsday, or both).

What do you make of Olsen's comments? Let us know in the usual place.

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the leads, WandaVision stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings.

Following the success of the series, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along. Bettany's Vision is also set to return for his own series from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. James Spader will be back as Ultron, and Todd Stashwick will also feature as a mysterious assassin.

VISION Disney+ Series Casts PICARD Actor Todd Stashwick As A Mysterious Villain
Related:

VISION Disney+ Series Casts PICARD Actor Todd Stashwick As A Mysterious Villain
Scarlet Witch Actor Elizabeth Olsen Reflects On Being Marvel's Weird Cousin With WANDAVISION
Recommended For You:

Scarlet Witch Actor Elizabeth Olsen Reflects On Being "Marvel's Weird Cousin" With WANDAVISION
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/8/2024, 10:08 AM
At least she's honest, I can't believe they made Strange's movie her movie. Whoever thought they could tie the shows and movies together and force people to watch so much mediocre content was truly baffling. It seems they learned from their mistakes
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/8/2024, 10:11 AM
ALSO IT'S WHO-DEY DAY! 65K FANS WILL BE ROARING IN THE JUNGLE! see you there, time to whoop those Patriots
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 9/8/2024, 10:27 AM
@bobevanz -Ravens got the AFC North buddy. Lamar is 8-2 against you guys, while also being 4-1 against Burrow. And who is Burrow throwing to today lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/8/2024, 10:55 AM
@LeBronStan - Lamar is a choke master, we got his number this year lmao
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/8/2024, 10:23 AM
FORTIFY YOUR MINDS!! 👉😠👈
Fogs
Fogs - 9/8/2024, 10:46 AM
@Matchesz - It isn't really my mind that's fortified with that header pic
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/8/2024, 10:28 AM
Wanda’s arc is truly one of the best and most fascinating arcs in the MCU… until Marvel decides to try a bullshit redemption arc once they bring her back.

That day is coming and it’ll be totally laughable once they do. Home girl has killed way too many to “redeem” her.
Fogs
Fogs - 9/8/2024, 10:47 AM
@TheLobster - Agreed. It was a nice arc but she's done as a hero. If they want her back, bring that variant from 838 and that's it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 9/8/2024, 10:34 AM
I may be in the minority (and i don't care) but i really dig Wanda's arc...thing is...with the mutants around the corner, i wouldn't redeem her so soon if we want to pull a House of M.

Even then it's all about her children so i also wouldn't like to repeat the same beats, ehh it's tricky but doable imho.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder