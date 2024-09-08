Elizabeth Olsen On Potential Scarlet Witch Return: "When I Started I Was Used Well..."

We haven't seen Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

A lot of fans were of the opinion that Wanda's "heel turn" didn't feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't really make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but it seems Olsen might happen to agree!

While being interviewed about her latest movie, His Three Daughters, by Irish radio station FM 104, Olsen was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

We don't want to put words in Olsen's mouth, but it sure sounds like she wasn't particularly happy with how Wanda was "used" during her last MCU appearance.

Olsen is expected to return as the Scarlet With at some point, of course, and there are rumors that she has already signed on to appear in a project that will shoot next year (be it the Disney+ Vision series or Avengers: Doomsday, or both).

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the leads, WandaVision stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings.

Following the success of the series, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along. Bettany's Vision is also set to return for his own series from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. James Spader will be back as Ultron, and Todd Stashwick will also feature as a mysterious assassin.