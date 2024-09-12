SCARLET WITCH: New Report May Confirm Plans For Solo Movie; Jac Schaeffer & Megan McDonnell Penning Script

We've been hearing rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo feature for a few years at this stage, but we may finally have confirmation (or the closest we've come to it) that Marvel Studios is developing a movie that will give Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff the spotlight.

Though the trades have yet to weigh-in, a new Production Weekly report claims that a Scarlet Witch film is in the works, and is aiming for a 2026 release. WandaVision and Agatha All Along writers Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell are said to be working on the script.

PW is a (generally) reliable cast and crew database, but the projects they highlight are often subject to change, so while there are likely early plans in place for a Scarlet Witch movie, we would count on that 2026 release just yet.

We haven't seen Wanda since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the powerful former Avenger found some redemption for her villainous deeds by destroying every copy of the Darkhold and bringing a mountain down on top of herself.

A lot of fans were of the opinion that this "heel turn" didn't feel earned, and that the character's switch to a full-on villain between the events of WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel didn't really make complete sense. This is certainly debatable (Wanda's actions in the Disney+ series were highly... questionable, after all), but Olsen has shared similar sentiments herself.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about potentially reprising the role in the MCU, and responded with the following.

“It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back.”

Wanda is not expected to appear in the upcoming Agatha All Along Disney+ series, but we will likely get some kind of update on her status that could give us a better idea of when the character will make her MCU return.

Following the success of WandaVision, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along. Bettany's Vision is also set to return for his own series from Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. James Spader will be back as Ultron, and Todd Stashwick will also feature as a mysterious assassin.