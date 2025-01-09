SKELETON CREW Episode 7 Reveals The Actor Who Plays The Mysterious "Supervisor" - SPOILERS

This week's penultimate episode of the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, is now streaming, and the closing credits reveal which actor has been cast as the series' most mysterious character.

There be spoilers ahead!

At Attin's "Supervisor" has been mentioned on a number of occasions, and we finally heard his voice over the intercom in "We're Gonna Be in So Much Trouble" when Wim, Neel, Fern and KB returned to their home planet as Jod Na Nawood's prisoners.

You may have thought the upbeat, jolly (likely disarmingly so) voice sounded familiar, and the episode's end credits revealed that legendary British actor/comedian Stephen Fry (V for Vendetta, The Hobbit movies) has been cast in the role.

Fans have been speculating about the true identity of the Supervisor over the past few weeks, and while there are a few compelling possibilities, we'd be very surprised if he didn't turn out to be Tak Rennod, the infamous pirate and original captain of the Onyx Cinder who sought out the (supposedly) mythical wealth of At Attin.

Rennod is believed to have been killed, but there has to be a reason his face was obscured when Jod accessed that hologram back in episode 5, "You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates."

As for the despicable Jod, aka Captain Silvo, aka Crimson Jack, we have heard that next week's season finale will finally reveal his backstory, and let's just say there may have been a good reason for that Revenge of the Sith-inspired shot of the lightsaber igniting in front of the younglings to close out this episode.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."