STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Animated TV Series Starring Sam Witwer Officially Set For 2026 Release

Obi-Wan Kenobi sliced Darth Maul in half and sent him tumbling to his death in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, The Clone Wars animated series would later reveal that Papatine's Sith apprentice had survived.

Now rocking a pair of badass cybernetic legs, his story continued there before the villain eventually returned in Star Wars Rebels (which is where his tale also concluded after one final clash with Obi-Wan on Tatooine).

Solo: A Star Wars Story brought Maul back in live-action, and had that movie received a sequel, chances are we'd have seen more of what he got up to as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Unfortunately, the movie was a box office flop.

At Star Wars Celebration in Japan earlier today, it was confirmed - via SFFGazette.com -that Maul will return in Lucasfilm's next animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

"After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," reads a brief synopsis. "In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions."

That's all we have to go on for now. However, this sounds like exactly the type of series Star Wars fans have been waiting to see from Lucasfilm (especially with clones well and truly having run their course). There are also plenty of gaps in Maul's history that would benefit from being filled in here.

According to those who were at the panel, the series may explore Maul's childhood and the origin story of Darth Talon.

It's hard not to wish it were live-action, but the good news is that Sam Witwer, who first portrayed Maul in The Clone Wars and later reprised the role in Star Wars Rebels, is back to voice the iconic villain. He's made the character his own after taking over the role from The Phantom Menace's Peter Serafinowicz.

Fans attending the panel in person got an early look at the series' new animation style with an in-room-only sizzle. Unfortunately, that's yet to find its way online.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ in 2026.