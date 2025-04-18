STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Animated TV Series Starring Sam Witwer Officially Set For 2026 Release

Following the conclusion of The Bad Batch, Lucasfilm has finally revealed its next animated series, with Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord set to premiere on Disney+ next year. Find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 18, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi sliced Darth Maul in half and sent him tumbling to his death in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, The Clone Wars animated series would later reveal that Papatine's Sith apprentice had survived. 

Now rocking a pair of badass cybernetic legs, his story continued there before the villain eventually returned in Star Wars Rebels (which is where his tale also concluded after one final clash with Obi-Wan on Tatooine). 

Solo: A Star Wars Story brought Maul back in live-action, and had that movie received a sequel, chances are we'd have seen more of what he got up to as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Unfortunately, the movie was a box office flop.

At Star Wars Celebration in Japan earlier today, it was confirmed - via SFFGazette.com -that Maul will return in Lucasfilm's next animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

"After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire," reads a brief synopsis. "In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions."

That's all we have to go on for now. However, this sounds like exactly the type of series Star Wars fans have been waiting to see from Lucasfilm (especially with clones well and truly having run their course). There are also plenty of gaps in Maul's history that would benefit from being filled in here. 

According to those who were at the panel, the series may explore Maul's childhood and the origin story of Darth Talon. 

It's hard not to wish it were live-action, but the good news is that Sam Witwer, who first portrayed Maul in The Clone Wars and later reprised the role in Star Wars Rebels, is back to voice the iconic villain. He's made the character his own after taking over the role from The Phantom Menace's Peter Serafinowicz.

Fans attending the panel in person got an early look at the series' new animation style with an in-room-only sizzle. Unfortunately, that's yet to find its way online. 

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/18/2025, 9:12 AM
Awesome! Good for Sam, he's a true Star Wars nerd that has corrected Dave Filoni

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/18/2025, 9:30 AM
@Wahhvacado - Facts. Lucasfilm should hire him to take on a much larger role than simply voice talent. The man knows his Star Wars lore and is super passionate about it.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/18/2025, 9:12 AM
So basically explaining whatever that tease was in Solo
Repian
Repian - 4/18/2025, 9:17 AM
This is the opportunity to include a dose of horror in the Star Wars universe.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/18/2025, 9:20 AM
Live-action would've been cool, but it being animated is great too. The animation style has come a long way. Every frame in Bad Batch already felt like a painting.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/18/2025, 9:20 AM
I hate how all Disney has to do to bring me back to SW is just give me something Dart Maul centric smh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/18/2025, 9:21 AM
This is awesome news! SW animated series are fantastic and usually dont disappoint or drop the ball like live action or the movies. i have high hopes for this
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/18/2025, 9:52 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I really liked clone wars and rebels, what are your thoughts on bad batch and resistance? I’ve never seen bad batch because the premise seemed eh to me. Do you find it worth watching?
Repian
Repian - 4/18/2025, 9:28 AM
If we're going to look at Darth Maul's childhood, I want Carl Lumbly to have a role as the voice of Maul's father and great Zabrak warrior.
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/18/2025, 9:53 AM
AWESOME!!!!
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/18/2025, 9:54 AM
Glad to read people are excited for this project. I like maul as a character but for some reason I’m not excited for this. I think I was hoping it would be live action rather than animated. Will still probably watch and hopefully the future trailers will have me more pumped 👍
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2025, 9:54 AM
Hell yeah!!.

Part of me feels a bit disappointed ngl since we already know Mauls end in Rebels but the other half is like “well , we don’t know how he got there” which is the exciting part imo…

Him trying to rebuild his criminal syndicate and take the underworld whilst having a new apprentice (rumored to be Darth Talon) sounds like a really fun premise so looking forward to it!!.

Plus , I’m just happy Sam Witwer finally gets to be the lead In a SW project considering his performance is partly the reason I love Maul.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/18/2025, 9:57 AM
Maul looked cool and had cool moves in the Phantom Menace but I wasn't crazy about the him. Funny how an animated kids show fully fleshed out the character and made him unforgettable. He's now in my top 3 SW characters. Great writing and an Amazing voice actor.

