STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE Stills Feature General Grievous' Return, Thrawn, And Big AHSOKA Ties

Lucasfilm has shared a new batch of stills from this May's Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, putting the spotlight on characters like Barriss Offee, Morgan Elsbeth, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and many more...

By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2024
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi told two distinct stories, filling out many of the gaps in Ahsoka Tano's backstory and revealing the circumstances behind Count Dooku turning his back on the Jedi Order (including the shocking death of Yaddle). 

Next up is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a series which will once again focus on two characters: Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. In the former's case, we'll learn her backstory, how she met Grand Admiral Thrawn, and what led to that clash with Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2.

As for Barriss Offee, we'll see The Clone Wars character's fall to the Dark Side as she joins the ranks of the Sith Inquisitors. 

Thanks to SFFGazette.com, we have a new gallery of stills from the Disney+ series. Many of the show's leads receive the spotlight, including Thrawn and General Grievous. In terms of visuals, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is very much in line with The Clone Wars, albeit with a little Star Wars Rebels thrown in for good measure.

Lucasfilm hasn't announced plans for a new animated series following The Bad Batch's upcoming conclusion, though we'd be shocked if something isn't currently in the works. 

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," reads the synopsis.

"After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire's voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.      

Check out these new stills (and the recently released trailer) from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire below. All six episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, also known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day!

