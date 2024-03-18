STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut

The first trailer for The Acolyte arrives tomorrow and, in the meantime, we have a bloody first poster along with a long-awaited premiere date for the next Star Wars TV series. Find out more right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2024 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

"In an age of light...a darkness rises."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Lucasfilm has debuted the first poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ TV series which we now know will premiere on June 4. 

The one-sheet shows a lightsaber that, in place of an ignited blade, leaves us with the sort of bloody imagery which is far from typical for the Star Wars franchise. The question is, whose blood is that?

A brief new synopsis for the series may shed some light on the matter. "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," it reads. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."

Nothing we've heard about this series suggests it's a "typical" Star Wars story and that's far from a bad thing. By taking us to The High Republic Era, the series has a chance to shed new light on the franchise's past and perhaps even lay the groundwork for what we saw in George Lucas' Star Wars prequels. 

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the studio has largely played it safe, mostly setting stories between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. However, by taking us to this time before The Phantom Menace, who knows where the story will take us? 

Will this be the Sith "origin story" many fans are expecting? That remains to be seen, though speculation continues to run rampant that we might meet Palpatine's Master, the mysterious Darth Plagueis. 

Take a look at the the first poster for The Acolyte below and keep your eyes on SFFGazette.com tomorrow for the trailer! 

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. 

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

As noted, the next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

AHSOKA: Hot Toys Reveals New Baylan Skoll And Shin Hati Figures Based On Ray Stevenson And Ivanna Sakhno
Related:

AHSOKA: Hot Toys Reveals New Baylan Skoll And Shin Hati Figures Based On Ray Stevenson And Ivanna Sakhno
STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Trailer Could Debut Imminently; Update On Possible Episode Runtimes
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Trailer Could Debut Imminently; Update On Possible Episode Runtimes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 3/18/2024, 5:08 PM
Bit dark for Star Wars but ok
ClintThaHamster
ClintThaHamster - 3/18/2024, 5:13 PM
@Nightwing1015 - We'll see . . . ESB, RotS, and Rogue One/Andor were all pretty dark and, maybe not coincidentally, among the most well-regarded Star Wars properties.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/18/2024, 5:27 PM
@Nightwing1015 - like to see more serious dark in Star Wars Mandalorian had good mix of it ashoka as well
garu
garu - 3/18/2024, 5:08 PM
no expectations
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/18/2024, 5:10 PM
Cool original posters are cool.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 5:10 PM
That’s a simple yet cool & effective poster , I dig it!!.

I especially like the blood making the impression of the ignited red blade that the Sith carry…

User Comment Image

Looking forward to the show & trailer tomorrow!!.
ClintThaHamster
ClintThaHamster - 3/18/2024, 5:11 PM
Hell yeah, let's go!
Bokis
Bokis - 3/18/2024, 5:12 PM
Hopefully more Andor than Obi-Wan, Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/18/2024, 5:17 PM
Now that’s a poster
LSHF
LSHF - 3/18/2024, 5:23 PM
Is this an animated series?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 5:27 PM
@LSHF - no , live action.
LSHF
LSHF - 3/18/2024, 5:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Cool.

Thank you!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/18/2024, 5:23 PM
the force really is female
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/18/2024, 5:26 PM
@harryba11zack - That time of the month huh
User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/18/2024, 5:26 PM
Inject this shit in my veins
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 5:26 PM
The concept sounds neat, but the show runner and Amandla Stenberg‘s involvement certainly drag the excitement for this way down.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/18/2024, 5:54 PM
@mountainman - what's wrong with Stenberg. Think she's fine, or did I miss another controversy?
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/18/2024, 5:27 PM
Also please do not connect this to some character in the OT or PT. Just give us something original
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 5:29 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I mean it’s set towards the end of the High Republic which leads into The Phantom Menace so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some familiar faces.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/18/2024, 5:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - sigh ,
Vigor
Vigor - 3/18/2024, 5:44 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Yoda is alive during this period
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/18/2024, 5:55 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - yeah, Yoda is pretty much a given. Wouldn't mind seeing Plagueis mentioned though. Only a mention though. Far more ominous to keep him in the dark
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/18/2024, 5:30 PM
Let this be something new no prequel /sequel to movies tv series let it be like Star Wars visions series all on it own for frick sake keep Vader out of it as much I like Vader Disney is making Vader like Taylor swift at nfl games how many series can we put Vader in and to mention of him
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 3/18/2024, 5:33 PM
She said some weird shit about "auteurs" being misogynists recently. What a weird angle to take.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/18/2024, 5:34 PM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/18/2024, 5:42 PM
The showrunner is just another no-name that is conforming to their general narrative.

Look at pictures of Leslye now compared to five years ago.

She was hired for a specific reason. So was Amandla Stenberg.

Moving on to the next flop.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/18/2024, 5:57 PM
@DarthAlgar - oh no, she looks like a woman. As for the reason she was hired, I bet it's Russian Doll. That was a good mystery show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 5:42 PM
SW Live action show ranking (favorite to least so far).

1.Andor
2.The Mandalorian/Obi Wan Kenobi
3.Book of Boba Fett

I enjoyed Obi Wan more then some others and while I found Mando S3 enjoyable , I do think it was the weakest one so far which dragged the show down a bit for me hence them being equal.

Anyway , I have enjoyed all of these to varying degrees so far though (still need to see Ahsoka).

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/18/2024, 5:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - no Ahsoka mention though? Think for me it's probably Andor > Mandalorian > Obi-Wan > Ahsoka > Boba Fett. Clone Wars, Bad Batch and Rebels are all great too imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 6:01 PM
@bkmeijer1 - as I said , still haven’t seen Ahsoka (I know lol)

Need to catch up on Bad Batch too but Clone Wars is really good and I like Rebels aswell.
DerekLake
DerekLake - 3/18/2024, 5:45 PM
I’m a little tired of direct prequels to direct prequels. Also not entirely interested in another story about how the Jedi are rigid legalists who just want to control who wields the power, cowards who fail to recognize growing threats, and figureheads who are afraid of affirming upshot pupils. They can do something more interesting than that, something that isn’t entirely cynical about faith and duty and tradition and institutions. But I think that requires getting far away from the prequel era.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/18/2024, 5:47 PM
The MAGA shortbus are anything if not punctual, [frick]ing hell 😂

And not a single mention of the actual content of the article, mind you
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/18/2024, 5:48 PM
That poster is FIRE
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/18/2024, 5:51 PM
Ok…you have my attention. Let’s see what drops tomorrow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2024, 6:00 PM
“𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐨𝐩𝐞.”

Idk if I would say it’s been a huge gap though honestly…

Andor , Rogue One , Solo , Bad Batch & Obi Wan are set during that time period.

Mando , TBOBF , Ahsoka & Skeleton Crew are set after ROTJ and before TFA which a gap of 30 years or so.

This is definitely the farthest back we have gone while the sequel trilogy is the farthest forward as of now.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/18/2024, 6:00 PM
That's a pretty cool poster, and I like the premise. I'm ready for some High Republic/Prequel Era stuff.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder