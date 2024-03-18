STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut

"In an age of light...a darkness rises."

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Lucasfilm has debuted the first poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ TV series which we now know will premiere on June 4.

The one-sheet shows a lightsaber that, in place of an ignited blade, leaves us with the sort of bloody imagery which is far from typical for the Star Wars franchise. The question is, whose blood is that?

A brief new synopsis for the series may shed some light on the matter. "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," it reads. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."

Nothing we've heard about this series suggests it's a "typical" Star Wars story and that's far from a bad thing. By taking us to The High Republic Era, the series has a chance to shed new light on the franchise's past and perhaps even lay the groundwork for what we saw in George Lucas' Star Wars prequels.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the studio has largely played it safe, mostly setting stories between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. However, by taking us to this time before The Phantom Menace, who knows where the story will take us?

Will this be the Sith "origin story" many fans are expecting? That remains to be seen, though speculation continues to run rampant that we might meet Palpatine's Master, the mysterious Darth Plagueis.

Take a look at the the first poster for The Acolyte below and keep your eyes on SFFGazette.com tomorrow for the trailer!

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

As noted, the next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.