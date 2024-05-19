STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE TV Spot Unleashes Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh's "Lightwhip" Lightsaber

With Star Wars: The Acolyte just a couple of weeks away, another new TV spot is doing the rounds on social media which showcases Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh's Lightwhip.

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, it's been established that Lightwhips are a heavily modified lightsaber variant with multiple plasma blades in flexible containment shields. Due to the blades' flexibility, they require more care to use than a regular lightsaber and have less cutting power.

With a history dating back to the "Sith Wars," Lightwhips were particularly associated with the Nightsisters of Dathomir, though Jedi have been known to use them as well. High Republic Era Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh is among them and was able to modify her lightsaber to have an additional whip mode after learning the design in a Force vision.

Not everyone loves this unique use of a lightsaber, particularly as it's so different from what we're used to seeing in Star Wars. However, it's by no means a "new" concept and, if this sneak peek proves anything, it's that it looks pretty epic in motion!

"I think I flew out of my body," Mae actress Amandla Stenberg recently said of how it felt to be approached for the series. "It's not something that you anticipate happening to you ever. I had chills and tingles all over."

"We exist in a period of time before that evil dictatorship takes a hold of the galaxy, so there's space ideologically to think: What does the world look like before the Force is being utilized in that evil way? What preempts that kind of societal shift?"

"That's where so many iconic sequences that we've witnessed with Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu and Yoda are located," she adds. "There was one day we were in pre-production, and I took a nap in the Jedi temple. It wasn't used for a short amount of time, so I laid down there on the marble. That’s when I really freaked out."

You can watch this new TV spot for The Acolyte in the X post below.

NEWS: Another new teaser for #TheAcolyte featuring lots of new footage has been officially revealed! ✨ https://t.co/K0lP7rGkD1 pic.twitter.com/hEplo9SMu2 — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) May 18, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.