THE ACOLYTE: Check Out The Epic First Trailer For Next STAR WARS TV Series As The Sith(?) Rise Again

Disney+ has released the first trailer and key art for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Acolyte (via SFFGazette.com). The live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with a two-episode premiere, exclusively on the streaming service.

If you were at last April's Star Wars Celebration, then there's a good chance much of what you'll see in this sneak peek will ring a bell. However, we learn here that Jedi across the Galaxy are being murdered and all signs point to there being a shift in the balance of power when it comes to the Force.

It appears there are those who have grown tired of the Jedi calling the shots and, as the trailer ends, we see a group of them being easily overpowered by an unknown character wielding a red-bladed lightsaber.

Could this be Darth Plagueis or one of his predecessors? It depends on where exactly in the Star Wars timeline this story takes place, though there have been rumblings he might show up. Either way, this feels like a story which will shed new light on the reemergence of the Sith.

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," reads the newly released synopsis. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."

Take a look at the first trailer and a new poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte below.

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

As noted, the next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4.