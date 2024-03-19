THE ACOLYTE: Check Out The Epic First Trailer For Next STAR WARS TV Series As The Sith(?) Rise Again

THE ACOLYTE: Check Out The Epic First Trailer For Next STAR WARS TV Series As The Sith(?) Rise Again THE ACOLYTE: Check Out The Epic First Trailer For Next STAR WARS TV Series As The Sith(?) Rise Again

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte has been released and as well as confirming that someone is killing Jedi, we see what appears to be the reemergence of the Sith. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disney+ has released the first trailer and key art for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Acolyte (via SFFGazette.com). The live-action series launches on Tuesday, June 4, with a two-episode premiere, exclusively on the streaming service. 

If you were at last April's Star Wars Celebration, then there's a good chance much of what you'll see in this sneak peek will ring a bell. However, we learn here that Jedi across the Galaxy are being murdered and all signs point to there being a shift in the balance of power when it comes to the Force. 

It appears there are those who have grown tired of the Jedi calling the shots and, as the trailer ends, we see a group of them being easily overpowered by an unknown character wielding a red-bladed lightsaber. 

ALSO READ: The Acolyte Stills And Official Character
Descriptions Released; Showrunner Teases Cameos And Easter Eggs

Could this be Darth Plagueis or one of his predecessors? It depends on where exactly in the Star Wars timeline this story takes place, though there have been rumblings he might show up. Either way, this feels like a story which will shed new light on the reemergence of the Sith. 

"In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," reads the newly released synopsis. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."

Take a look at the first trailer and a new poster for Star Wars: The Acolyte below.

The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era with the story of former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. 

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

As noted, the next Star Wars TV series will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. 

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut
Related:

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Gets A Bloody First Poster As Lucasfilm Reveals Premiere Date And Trailer Debut
AHSOKA: Hot Toys Reveals New Baylan Skoll And Shin Hati Figures Based On Ray Stevenson And Ivanna Sakhno
Recommended For You:

AHSOKA: Hot Toys Reveals New Baylan Skoll And Shin Hati Figures Based On Ray Stevenson And Ivanna Sakhno
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Kurban
Kurban - 3/19/2024, 3:06 PM
Meh
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/19/2024, 3:09 PM
User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/19/2024, 3:10 PM
Ha! "Epic".

Sounds about Josh.
NegativeNancy
NegativeNancy - 3/19/2024, 3:10 PM
Meh. It's modern Lucasfilm, so I'm going to hope for the best and expect the worst.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/19/2024, 3:10 PM
Trailer is fine...very by the numbers Star Wars. But they really need to do something different. I am starting to think Star Wars should be rebooted!
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 3/19/2024, 3:13 PM
@Forthas - Disney has completely diluted the IP with all this fluff content. A new Star Wars product used to be an event, now it's just flavor of the week that no one anticipates or remembers once it's over.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/19/2024, 3:15 PM
@Forthas - There is no reason to reboot it, just go forward or backwards in time and tell new stories. Or tell some isolated story in another section of the galaxy or even go to another galaxy (since Ahsoka opened up that possibility). The possibilities are limitless. No need to touch yet again on the Skywalker saga. They "just" need to increase the quality of their projects and be more consistent. Star Wars properties have become russian roulette at this point, you never know what you're gonna get.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/19/2024, 3:17 PM
@Urubrodi - You don't think they could improve on the mythology, visuals, and eleminate some of the unfortuante aspects of the current Star Wars. Even George Lucas has tried to go back and improve it. I think starting from scratch could help retell the story and improve on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 3:11 PM
Definitely just a teaser but looks cool nonetheless!!.

Dig them really leaning into the martial arts & wuxia influences aswell as it seemingly being a murder mystery which I’m all for.

I dig the cast too!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 3/19/2024, 3:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - trinity jumped universes

Or or. Maybe yhe star wars universe is yet another iteration of the matrix 🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 3:13 PM
@Vigor - maybe we are the matrix?

Or the matrix was the friends you made along the way?
Vigor
Vigor - 3/19/2024, 3:11 PM
User Comment Image
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 3/19/2024, 3:15 PM
"Epic" lol.
noahthegrand
noahthegrand - 3/19/2024, 3:16 PM
I really like the fight choreography
Knightstar
Knightstar - 3/19/2024, 3:19 PM
Ok, show mE more.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 3/19/2024, 3:20 PM
Wow, the Star Wars fatigue has really set in... none of it is exciting anymore
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2024, 3:21 PM
The Woke-olyte
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/19/2024, 3:21 PM
so this series is gonna be 8 hours of Darksiders extrapolating upon why the Jedi are actually alt right fascists?


Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder