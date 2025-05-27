HARRY POTTER: HBO TV Series Officially Reveals Who Will Play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, And Ron Weasley

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series begins shooting this summer, and the cable network has now revealed which three newcomers will take on the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 12:05 PM EST
After more than 30,000 young actors auditioned for the roles, HBO has finally found the upcoming Harry Potter TV show's three young leads. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the small screen reboot has cast newcomers Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

When you look at how the Harry Potter movies transformed the lives of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, it's hard to imagine how this young trio must be feeling right now. While fame and fortune are guaranteed to follow, they're no doubt just incredibly excited. 

McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout will devote the next decade or so of their new acting careers to bringing the Wizarding World back to our screens. 

Production on the first season, an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone, will begin this summer. It's thought that a school has been constructed on set for the kids who star in the show. 

Francesca Gardiner (showrunner, executive producer) and Mark Mylod (director of multiple episodes, executive producer) said today, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron."

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned," they continued. "It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

Here's a first look at the three lead Harry Potter stars (not in character):

Harry Potter's cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid; Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell; and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.  

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO next year. 

HARRY POTTER Set Photos Reveal First Look At 4 Privet Drive As WB's $1+ Billion Studio Expansion Begins
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 5/27/2025, 12:26 PM
Sick of woke Disney!!!
-did I do it right?
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 5/27/2025, 12:38 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - you're like 6 months too late. The woke trend is wearing off and companies are going back to casting white folks.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/27/2025, 1:00 PM
@IvanBadsky - And yet the properties still suck.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/27/2025, 12:27 PM
Never understood.the hype for the books, but good for the fans i guess
Yellow
Yellow - 5/27/2025, 12:51 PM
@vectorsigma - decent books if you read them as a chile and a good door to dive into fantasy.

I'd say I enjoyed more the Percy Jackson series, but both are good books to start with the genre. Then dive deep with Sanderson stuff.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 5/27/2025, 12:30 PM
The main three!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 12:31 PM
Hey, little girl, do you want to receive hate mail from celibate men for the rest of your life? Sign here.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/27/2025, 12:32 PM
@Lisa89 - What does celibate men have to do with anything?
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/27/2025, 12:35 PM
@CorndogBurglar - If youre a grown ass adult writing hate comments to or about children actors about a television series based on a children's book series, you likely aren't having sex, and you're like a male.

That's what it has to do with it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/27/2025, 12:37 PM
@Lisa89 - but they are not celibate, stop spreading misinformation
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/27/2025, 12:40 PM
@SATW42 - And aside from making assumptions, how would anyone possibly know if someone is an incel? Do incels advertise that? Do they also go around talking about how pissed off they are for not being able to get laid or have a meaningful female relationship? Because I've never seen that.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 12:43 PM
@CorndogBurglar - We've got to get you one of those "internet connections" that the kids are all talking about.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/27/2025, 12:46 PM
@Lisa89 - You know what? Thats fair enough. Your comment makes sense. That is something incels would do.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/27/2025, 12:47 PM
@Lisa89 - No, I agreed with you. Incels would send hate mail. That was a fair comment.

I'm not in agreement with SATW's comment though, as that seems to insinuate than anyone complaining about female casting is an incel.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/27/2025, 12:57 PM
@CorndogBurglar - what I actually said was "If youre a grown ass adult writing hate comments to or about children actors about a television series based on a children's book series, you likely aren't having sex, and you're like a male."

You conveniently changed it just complaining about female casting, when I was quite specific
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/27/2025, 1:03 PM
@Lisa89 - "Don't worry though, their vitriol will decrease as long as you grow up into an adult/almost-an-adult woman they can jack off to."
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 1:05 PM
@EskimoJ - Gross but true.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 5/27/2025, 1:06 PM
@CorndogBurglar - It's just shaming language some people use to undermine criticisms other people have...
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/27/2025, 1:11 PM
@Lisa89 - incels also ram trucks into groups of people minding their own business.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/27/2025, 12:32 PM
Holy Christ, Ron is a redhead...
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/27/2025, 12:35 PM
They should've cast bella ramsey as harry sad.
DTor91
DTor91 - 5/27/2025, 12:51 PM
@Gabimaru - haha lololol so funny good one.

Grow the [frick] up. It’s old.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 12:36 PM
Nice , they certainly look the parts so I wish them the best and hope they do good in their roles!!.

I know the films are still relatively fresh (or feel so) but this is Harry Potter for the next generation so I hope this show also is well done and finds new fans for the franchise and hopefully impresses old fans like myself aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I hope all these kids have good support systems around them and the studio keeps them protected.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/27/2025, 1:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 — I really hope the studio has some protection in place. Hearing Daniel speak about being an alcoholic teenager, under such scrutiny, is heartbreaking.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/27/2025, 12:36 PM
Lol they even had Harry Potter sound names themselves
TheDpool
TheDpool - 5/27/2025, 12:43 PM
I wonder how many episodes in it'll be til we actually see them together.
I imagine the first two episodes will be Harry and Dursleys, Haggrid arriving and taking Harry, with episode two being Diagon Alley and ending with boarding the Hogwarts Express. So episode three?
Yellow
Yellow - 5/27/2025, 12:49 PM
Oh boy.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/27/2025, 12:52 PM
As a father I say thing meaningfully. Protect that girl. The mob soon come.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/27/2025, 12:56 PM
They should subvert expectations and have Voldemort kill HP from the get-go.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/27/2025, 12:59 PM
@foreverintheway - The whole show is a series of flashbacks? Brilliant! That's the same structure as the new Superman movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 1:02 PM
It could've been worse, but Snape ruined any chance this show has. Hermione is fine. Not sure how the whole "mudblood" thing plays out, but whatever. WB is spiraling down the drain.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 1:04 PM
@JacobsLadder - The casting of Hermione is fine. I'm not talking about her looks.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/27/2025, 1:03 PM
We'll see how this turns out. It has major talent behind and in front of the camera, so that's a good start.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/27/2025, 1:03 PM
Congratulations to them on getting the parts. They have a long road ahead of them. I also hope the show is great and none of them experience the trauma Daniel had during and after his time as Harry.
Order66
Order66 - 5/27/2025, 1:07 PM
Looks good. Everything has been great except for Snape. Can’t wait to see all the hate WB will get when they give the black guy Jerry curls dripping in grease because you know faithful adaption requires Snape to have greasy hair.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2025, 1:11 PM

