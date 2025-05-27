HARRY POTTER: HBO TV Series Officially Reveals Who Will Play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, And Ron Weasley

After more than 30,000 young actors auditioned for the roles, HBO has finally found the upcoming Harry Potter TV show's three young leads.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the small screen reboot has cast newcomers Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

When you look at how the Harry Potter movies transformed the lives of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, it's hard to imagine how this young trio must be feeling right now. While fame and fortune are guaranteed to follow, they're no doubt just incredibly excited.

McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout will devote the next decade or so of their new acting careers to bringing the Wizarding World back to our screens.

Production on the first season, an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone, will begin this summer. It's thought that a school has been constructed on set for the kids who star in the show.

Francesca Gardiner (showrunner, executive producer) and Mark Mylod (director of multiple episodes, executive producer) said today, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron."

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned," they continued. "It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

Here's a first look at the three lead Harry Potter stars (not in character):

Meet Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout), and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) in the new #HarryPotter TV series. pic.twitter.com/QWgECFhRYM — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) May 27, 2025

Harry Potter's cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid; Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell; and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring Harry Potter and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available globally, including upcoming markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others.

The series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The new Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO next year.