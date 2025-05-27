RUMOR: Bryan Cranston Eyed For A Major Role In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot (And It's Not Mister Sinister)

According to a new casting rumour, Breaking Bad icon Bryan Cranston is being eyed for a lead role in Marvel Studios and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. Alas, it's not Mister Sinister!

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 03:05 PM EST
It's almost just over a year to the day since rumours about Bryan Cranston meeting with Marvel Studios first surfaced. Now, we may have news on at least one of the characters the Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle star is being eyed to play. 

The actor has never shied away from expressing interest in the superhero genre. However, while he's frequently been fan-cast as villains like Lex Luthor and Mister Sinister, it's simply never happened for him (there's even some awesome fan art out there depicting Cranston as Stan "The Man" Lee in a biopic that's yet to be made).

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that Cranston is being eyed for the role of Professor X in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot.

This isn't official, and just because Kevin Feige may be eager to see Cranston play Charles Xavier, it doesn't mean he'll enter talks or even consider lending his talents to a role made iconic by Sir Patrick Stewart.

"I want to play an antagonist a fraction smarter than the protagonist, never dumbed down to give the hero an easy win," Cranston previously said while sharing his interest in potentially boarding a comic book adaptation. "That's frustrating and boring to watch. Actually, that was the character, I’ll admit. Mister Sinister was the character I was thinking about."

After sharing his interest in playing the X-Men '97 villain, Cranston explained why he has little to no interest in playing anyone we've already seen on screen. "I guess it’s a selfish standpoint. I don’t want to do a character that has been done several times before. I don’t want to be compared like 'Well, his Commissioner Gordon was yada yada yada...'"

"I don't want to do that. I want to take something that hasn’t been done," he concluded, making it seem doubtful that he'd agree to play Professor X in the MCU. After all, following in Stewart's footsteps won't be easy for any actor. 

However, Jonathan Hickman's X-Men run could change things. In the Krakoan Age, the world's mutants mastered resurrection and took refuge on an island nation, Krakoa, of their own making. Professor X regained the ability to walk and donned a Cerebro-like helmet, becoming a vastly different character from the wise, wheelchair-bound leader of the X-Men we were so used to seeing. 

It remains to be seen whether Cranston could be convinced to put a new spin on the hero, but it's good to know that Marvel Studios and filmmaker Jake Schreier are swinging for the fences when it comes to attracting top-tier talent for X-Men

Who would you like to see Cranston play in the MCU? As always, let us know in the comments section.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/27/2025, 3:43 PM
LOL. Watch this turn out to be bollocks.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/27/2025, 3:43 PM
He’d be a great professor X. We already know he can pull off the bald head and pretend to be a paraplegic.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/27/2025, 3:53 PM
@Shivermetimbers - 100% this.

We saw him break bad... aswell as in a couple other type casted roles, but seeing him be Prof X would be the ultimate cap to his career... aswell as a pretty big FU to Giancarlo who was campaigning for the role. I'd love how meta that could be. 🤣
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2025, 3:55 PM
@UnderBelly - Giancarlo already passed on the role when he agreed to be "Sidewinder" lol
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/27/2025, 3:59 PM
@TheFinestSmack - The brother didn't pass, he just wasn't picked... they probably threw him that role with a bag of cash to quieten him down..knowing that's he's forever sidewinder and never then able to come back as the Professor. Lol. Multiverse or not. 🤣🤣
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/27/2025, 4:08 PM
@UnderBelly - true. "Scoopers" at the time seemed sure he was either gonna be Charles, Magneto or both lol
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 5/27/2025, 4:12 PM
@UnderBelly - would you say playing Pro X be the ultimate BALD cap to his career??
Latverian
Latverian - 5/27/2025, 3:49 PM
Cranston could be an excellent Nathaniel Richards, Reed's dad.

If it's got to be X-Men, then Senator Kelly or Bolivar Trask.

For Sinister, Tom Ellis.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/27/2025, 3:49 PM
Mark Strong for Professor X and Jason Isaacs as Magneto.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/27/2025, 3:53 PM
Let him try his hand at old Mags. I don’t envy the writers and Feige figuring out Magneto origins.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 3:58 PM
@MyCoolYoung - interesting pick , I could perhaps see that.

My pick would be Daniel Craig tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/27/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - if he would do it, certainly. He has the look down. Has he been a villain before?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 4:15 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yes

To me knowledge and from I’ve seen , he’s been a villain in Road to Perdition and Adventures of Tintin , both of which he was good in

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/27/2025, 3:54 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/27/2025, 4:00 PM
Professor X?

Whatever it takes to keep Charles and Erik from being raceswapped by the commies.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/27/2025, 4:09 PM
Trask or Mister Sinister
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 4:12 PM
Honestly if true , Cranston wouldn’t be my pick for Xavier but I do think perhaps he could pull it off and even show a different side to the character that’s been in the comics & some other media but never the films to my knowledge which could intrigue him even if he’s said in the past he wouldn’t be interested in doing a role someone has already done before…

He could play the darker & more manipulative side of Xavier that has been present in some stories but wasn’t there for McAvoy & especially Stewart’s take on the character but I’m less sure about the empathetic and compassionate side but again , depends on the take they are going for.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/27/2025, 4:13 PM
He'll probably end up just playing a politician...

