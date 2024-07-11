THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Features Another Musical Cue Referencing STAR WARS Sequel's [SPOILER]...But Why?

For the third week in a row, The Acolyte includes a musical cue referencing a Star Wars sequel character, but what does this all mean and where is it leading? Find more details on the Easter Egg here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 05:07 AM EST
In the fifth episode of The Acolyte, The Stranger approached a downed Osha as Kylo Ren's familiar theme could be heard playing subtly in the background. Then, if you waited through the credits last week, the familiar musical cue was impossible to miss.

It's back in "Choice" (you can read our recap of the episode here), this time when the mind-controlled Kelnacca attacks Padawan Torbin. It's an odd place to include it, albeit one which makes us wonder whether the coven has ties to the Dark Side group - the Knights of Ren - that Ben Solo joins and takes charge of upon becoming Kylo Ren.

If The Acolyte is an origin story for the Knights of Ren rather than the story of how the Sith returned - leading to Darth Plagueis and Darth Sidious making plans to take over the Galaxy - then it will be an unexpected twist. It's also a move which opens the door to The Stranger enlisting a group of Acolytes in future seasons, one of whom could be a familiar Sith. 

Last month, The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland was asked about the theme's inclusion in the series and responded, "Ah, wish I could [tell you]. It is there on purpose, but I can’t tell you why, and I can’t go into what it is. But you shall see."

At this point, it's hard to shake the feeling that there's a risk this is a pointless tease which is only there to get fans talking. Alternatively, the finale may confirm that The Stranger isn't part of the Sith lineage which one day leads to Kylo Ren and is instead a Dark Side user who forms the Knights of Ren, a mysterious group we still know relatively little about. 

The clock is ticking, anyway, and after this week's episode essentially just retold the third chapter, The Acolyte only has a single instalment left to tie everything together in a way that satisfies. 

Check out the show's latest nod to Kylo Ren in the X post below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Seven episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

THE ACOLYTE Star Amandla Stenberg On Welcoming Criticism But Not "Death Threats" And "Violent Racist Language"
THE ACOLYTE Episode 7 Choice Recap - The Truth About Mae, Osha, AND The Jedi Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE Episode 7 "Choice" Recap - The Truth About Mae, Osha, AND The Jedi Is Finally Revealed - SPOILERS
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 5:14 AM
Whatever it is they’re trying to do here, they wasted too much time trying to unravel this unsatisfactory mystery plot to even do it. This isn’t a Sith show. They lied. And they fumbled nearly all the characters with that last episode.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 5:24 AM
"The Acolyte only has a single instalment left to tie everything together in a way that satisfies."

So, is this you starting to admit that the show is flawed (at best).

Remember when you rallied against folk the other week for judging the show too soon?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 5:34 AM
@DravenCorvis - Well, that’s how these things tend to work. You’d need to watch enough of something to actually make an educated judgment on it. Isn’t this why so many people write off critics because they haven’t seen enough of show to give it such high ratings?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 5:35 AM
@FireandBlood - I know that's how these things work, but thanks for explaining it all to me.

Pointing out that he's been on his soapbox about this show bring judged, and he (might be) changing his tune again.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 5:41 AM
@DravenCorvis - The show was prematurely judged, for reasons mainly not even to do with the content of the show. Maybe he’s changing his tune on the show now because he’s seen enough of it to actually make an educated judgement, but that doesn’t change fact the show was prematurely judged, or make him wrong for pointing that out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/11/2024, 5:42 AM
Don't do a JJ Abrams. Tell us wtf is going on next episode. There's no guarantee of a season 2, so don't leave us dangling on the major teases.

Are the twins a clone of Mother Aniseya grown in a womb? What's the Ren of it all anyway?

I'm loving the show so far, despite it's flaws, but if they JJ Abrams us and then don't get a season 2...
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 5:47 AM
@ObserverIO - They’re pulling a JJ Abrams. These lot over at Lucasfilm learned nothing from Andor, and seem to be under the impression that mystery boxes trump a good story. Or maybe it’s the fact they haven’t got any good stories to tell, so they using these mystery boxes to keep the content in conversation. Either way, it’s the main driving force of every Star Wars narrative since 2015, whether that be the sequels with Rey, Mando with Grogu or now with these Derek Chauvin wannabe Jedi in The Acolyte.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 7/11/2024, 5:43 AM
If this show I’m enjoying turns out to be some secret origin story for nothing background characters I’ll be disappointed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 5:45 AM
I did notice that during the scene and was curious about its inclusion because correct me if I’m wrong , the only other time we heard it was during the end of Ep 5 when Qimir finds Osha…

It’s placement in hindsight there i can understand because regardless of whether Qimir is the founder of the Knights of Ren or not , he does share certain similarities with Kylo especially in regards to how he’s trying to seduce Osha to the dark side like Kylo would do to Rey so it could be just a thematic link i feel.

In this case , I can only see it being just a rather similar motif since the end of it sounds different.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 6:08 AM
I thought Dean Charles Chapman did great in this episode…

Poor Torbin was just a young kid that was homesick from the only place he had known and just wanted to go back thusmaking an impulsive mistake that led to a tragedy.

He was right back in ep 2 that they felt they were doing the right thing but you can also understand the immense guilt he carried aswell.

User Comment Image

