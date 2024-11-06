VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Receives Surprise Election Day Box Office Boost And Breaks A Franchise Record

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Receives Surprise Election Day Box Office Boost And Breaks A Franchise Record

With people flocking to theaters on Election Day in North America, Venom: The Last Dance benefited greatly with a boost that's broken a Venom franchise record. You can find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

As we first told you earlier today, those looking to escape the U.S. Election drama flocked to theaters yesterday evening to take advantage of discounted ticket prices. 

That was very good news for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance as the threequel grossed an impressive $3.4 million during its second Tuesday. That's a record-breaking 26.8% decline; Venom dropped by -54.6% ($3.7 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage by -61% ($2.5 million).

With a $95.3 million haul in North America, Venom: The Last Dance is eyeing a domestic box office run of $150 million. While it's likely to end its run with less than its predecessors, the movie - made for a modest $120 million - should turn a tidy profit. 

With rumours swirling about an Agent Venom movie (you can learn more about the character here), Sony is bound to find a way to continue this franchise...with or without Tom Hardy. 

The actor said repeatedly during the press tour that The Last Dance is his final Venom movie but repeatedly shared a desire to cross paths with Tom Holland's Spdier-Man. 

"I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now. I'm well up for it...Never say never," Hardy teased. "I've loved every moment of Eddie and Venom and I was really fond of them. I'd play them any time, you know, because there's a special place that exists within me to want to operate those two characters wherever you put them in whatever capacity."

Did you take refuge from the 24-hour news cycle in theaters yesterday evening?

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.

The Biggest Winner On Election Night Could End Up Being VENOM: THE LAST DANCE
Related:

The Biggest Winner On Election Night Could End Up Being VENOM: THE LAST DANCE
AGENT VENOM: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Lead Of Sony's Rumored VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spin-Off
Recommended For You:

AGENT VENOM: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Lead Of Sony's Rumored VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Spin-Off

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:07 PM
Democrats lost last night and it is great to watch the libs lose it.
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:11 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - hurray /S

we have a convict and proven rapist as president

Also a long time friend of Jeffry Epstein who made multiple trips to the island
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:13 PM
@dracula - Hahaha salty liberal tears i love it...give me more... let it rain down.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/6/2024, 2:14 PM
@TRUMP0WINS

Yes it’s the libs who will spend the next four years crying about a stolen and/or “rigged” election…
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:15 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - I see you can't actually deny or disprove the facts of my statement

He is a convict, he is now just waiting for sentencing (and yet he wants to take voting rights away from cons)

He lost his rape case, so yes he is a rapsit

He was friends with Epstein

He was on the list of people who visited the island

Facts
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:16 PM
@dracula - I think you already said that one...don't you have anything new?
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:18 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - Literally everybody but Trump and his cult said last election was legit even republicans

and yet Trump never stopped crying and he will still probably continue to cry about that until he is either

hopefully impeached (and then he will cry about that) or until his term is over
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:19 PM
@regularmovieguy - they absolutely will. You know every liberal is going to do the exact same thing.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2024, 2:19 PM
so this is the site now, @natebest
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:19 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - He also talks and acts like a Nazi.

and really thats all I need to say considering you cant deny or disprove any of it.

Thats whats great about having facts.
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:21 PM
@dracula -ahh,cult.
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:21 PM
@dracula - hahaha
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:26 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - yeah if you believe something just because 1 person says it and dont care that they have no evidence to back it up, you are basically a cult.

Biden won

and unlike cry baby Trump, you arent going to see Harris throwing a fit and you will see Biden attending inauguration, like every president besides Trump has done
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:27 PM
@dracula - That's right they will kneel to their king and admit they're not as well liked,trusted and respected as Trump.
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:29 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - Funny you still cant deny or disprove any claim against Trump.
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:45 PM
@dracula - why should i? You haven't given me an actual fact. You got your information from liberal media outlets like most liberals do.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 11/6/2024, 2:54 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - Sounds like a bunch of TDS talking points.
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/6/2024, 2:58 PM
@dracula - Man, you guys are really having trouble coping today, aren't you? All the scheming, lawfare, and lunatic "progressive" woke cult idiocy blew up in your face, and I LOVE it.
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/6/2024, 2:58 PM
@regularmovieguy - That's exactly what the libs did after 2016.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/6/2024, 3:00 PM
@dracula - its ok we as a country say he is forgiven , thats the meaning of democracy , no its time to heal and forget the past, lets look ahead
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/6/2024, 3:01 PM
@Elle79

What did the libs do? Did they storm the capitol? Did they try to install fake electors to claim Hillary won? Did they challenge the election over 60 different lawsuits and lose every one?

Win with class and lose with class. Donald Trump still hasn't admitted he lost in 2020.
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/6/2024, 3:01 PM
@dracula - I love how you continue to show exactly why Trump won.

And it's cute that you think a decision in a court case "proves" anything, especially wheh the case is clearly politically motivated. Do you think OJ was innocent of murder? Honestly, you people wonder why you just got your asses handed it.

Stop crying and cope. You're embarrassing yourself.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/6/2024, 3:03 PM
@Elle79 - lets stop the hateful rethoric, its time to heal, heal under trump , no reason to sent ICE to 14 branchland court ruckersville va 22968
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/6/2024, 3:05 PM
@regularmovieguy - They concocted a ridiculous "Russian collusion" narrative that went nowhere, and years later Hillary was still whining aboiut how Russia stole the election. Then they tried to impeach him and kick him out of the office with a completely absurd claim.

This is why you lost. You're a bunch of hypocrites, and you got called on it.

Cry harder, bitch. You lost. And liberal males are pathetic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 3:05 PM
@regularmovieguy - Should the MAGA crowd even accept that Trump has been elected? I thought they didn't trust the voting process anymore. They told us all that it was a broken and corrupt system.
Surely by their standards Kamala actually won.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/6/2024, 3:12 PM
@Elle79

We're hypocrites but the party of "family" and "law and order" elected a serial cheater who was friends with Jeffrey Epstein and tried to undermine an American election. Make it make sense.

And I'm not crying over anything. I accepted it pretty early last night the Kamala was going to lose. I have friends who are Trump supporters and I don't judge them or think of them any differently.

But you calling dems hypocrites is genuinely hilarious after the last four years. "And liberal males are pathetic." You don't sound like a loser at all.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/6/2024, 3:12 PM
@ObserverIO

It's rigged until they win. Make it make sense, lmao.
Elle79
Elle79 - 11/6/2024, 3:21 PM
@regularmovieguy - Lol, "friends with Epstein." You people really do deserve this.

Oh no! A SERIAL CHEATER?!?!?!?!! Heavens no!!! Let's clutch our pearls some more!

And yes, you ARE crying, over and over again, and I hope you keep responding so that you can cry some more.

Thanks for illustrating exactly why you lost. Again.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 2:12 PM
Another chance to talk about Venom 3's box office boost. Are we gonna take it or... is this a Trump thread now?

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:13 PM
@ObserverIO - why not both?
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:15 PM
@ObserverIO - Venom had it's glory....this is for every liberal who said trump was gonna lose,for them trying to kill that man and he rose above it. The only thing liberals did was help him win. So to all dems and libs thank you for helping Trump win.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 2:39 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - I do have a note: 'Trump 0 wins' sounds like he has zero wins.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 2:40 PM
Maybe Trump 2 - Women 0?
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:42 PM
@ObserverIO - hahaha well if that's all you got then,good for you.
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/6/2024, 2:43 PM
@ObserverIO - I can see how you would get 0 women.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 2:50 PM
@TRUMP0WINS - But 2 Trumps. It's not bad if you just close your eyes and take a deep breath. Trump and Trump Jr went to town on me like Brendan Gleeson and the guards in Joker 2.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/6/2024, 3:05 PM
@ObserverIO - lol..first Roe v Wade and now this ...woman cant catch break,at this point Hunter is gonna trans-back
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/6/2024, 3:07 PM
@Malatrova15 - With Majors as her running mate!
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2024, 2:12 PM
A second article calling to attention the election, about the same movie, and the record it broke is that it had less of a decline than past movies on a tuesday?

Like, what are we doing here?
dracula
dracula - 11/6/2024, 2:13 PM
Trump still has his conviction, hopefully he can't weasle out of that. Don't go easy on him, throw the book
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder