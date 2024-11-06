VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Receives Surprise Election Day Box Office Boost And Breaks A Franchise Record

As we first told you earlier today, those looking to escape the U.S. Election drama flocked to theaters yesterday evening to take advantage of discounted ticket prices.

That was very good news for Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance as the threequel grossed an impressive $3.4 million during its second Tuesday. That's a record-breaking 26.8% decline; Venom dropped by -54.6% ($3.7 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage by -61% ($2.5 million).

With a $95.3 million haul in North America, Venom: The Last Dance is eyeing a domestic box office run of $150 million. While it's likely to end its run with less than its predecessors, the movie - made for a modest $120 million - should turn a tidy profit.

With rumours swirling about an Agent Venom movie (you can learn more about the character here), Sony is bound to find a way to continue this franchise...with or without Tom Hardy.

The actor said repeatedly during the press tour that The Last Dance is his final Venom movie but repeatedly shared a desire to cross paths with Tom Holland's Spdier-Man.

"I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now. I'm well up for it...Never say never," Hardy teased. "I've loved every moment of Eddie and Venom and I was really fond of them. I'd play them any time, you know, because there's a special place that exists within me to want to operate those two characters wherever you put them in whatever capacity."

Did you take refuge from the 24-hour news cycle in theaters yesterday evening?

Who are these DIVAS? 🖤#Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theatres. Get tickets now! https://t.co/Sc5Il1q5ph pic.twitter.com/Eie0ut2D47 — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) October 30, 2024

"The most cinematic, monumental Venom movie to date, we said in our recent review of the movie, "The Last Dance leaves room for improvement but by upping the stakes and allowing Eddie and Venom to bond, it’s epic and heartfelt enough to leave us hoping this is far from Tom Hardy’s last whirl as the Lethal Protector."

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters.