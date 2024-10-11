VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Brief Runtime Revealed...But It Seems We're Getting Some Lengthy Post-Credits Scenes

New intel on Venom: The Last Dance's runtime has surfaced, specifically relating to how long the threequel is before the credits roll. If 2018's Venom is any indication, those stingers will be lengthy...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Venom

We recently learned that Venom: The Last Dance will have a runtime of around 1 hour, 50 minutes. Today, reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual brings word that the threequel, without credits, will only be 1 hour, 35 minutes. 

That's going to make this movie a pretty easy watch, but 15 minutes of credits? We know there are two post-credits scenes and, as this X user later pointed out, Venom ended at 1 hour, 32 minutes and had 20 minutes of credits.

As we're sure you'll recall, the movie included a lengthy stinger introducing Cletus Kasady and then a scene from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

It appears Venom: The Last Dance will devote a good few minutes to its post-credits scenes; yesterday, we learned who they're likely to put the spotlight on and you can read more about that here

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding this movie that wasn't there a few weeks ago. Why? Well, it's down to rumours Venom: The Last Dance sets the stage for Spider-Man 4 and a meeting between Peter Parker and Eddie Brock which will see them team up to battle Knull in the post-Avengers: Doomsday MCU.

Whether that pans out remains to be seen but if Sony leaked that information to build interest, then we'd say it's paid off based on what we're hearing about early ticket sales.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.

