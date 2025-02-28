Arcade Action Side-Scroller TERMINATOR 2D: NO FATE Retells And Expands Upon Blockbuster Movie

While the Terminator movies haven't had much success on the big screen lately, the franchise has been cooking up some incredible things through video games. We've known about Terminator 2D: No Fate for a while now thanks to a leaked listing, but this week Reef Entertainment and developer Bitmap Bureau have officially revealed the game.

Described as a "a love letter to ‘80s/‘90s arcade games," Terminator 2D: No Fate is a side-scrolling action game that retells the events of the classic '90s blockbuster action movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The game features arcade-style missions that allow you to play as Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800.

"Our team poured its passion into crafting adrenaline-fueled arcade gameplay and stunning pixel art—the very elements that make games special to us," said Mike Tucker, design director and programmer at Bitmap Bureau, through the PlayStation Blog.

The reveal has made quite a first impression with an incredible trailer that that showcases adrenaline-fueled arcade gameplay. For anyone who grew up gaming in the '80s or '90s, this is truly an incredible recreation of the side-scrolling shoot-'em-ups from back in the day -- from the retro-style intro cinematics to the 16-bit action gameplay.

Terminator 2D: No Fate isn't just a retelling of the beloved action movie. The title itself -- a reference to the famous movie quote, "There is no fate but what we make" -- alludes to the multiple endings that you can experience.

"Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated," the description reads. "Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide."

The trailer above highlights various stages inspired by iconic scenes in the movie, such as the Corral bar crawl, the hospital escape, and the motorcycle escape from the T-1000. John Connor's segments will allow you to experience the Future War, expanding on his lore and the Terminator narrative.

"One of the most exciting parts of development was designing the Future War missions, where players control an adult John Connor leading the Resistance. Since T2 only gives glimpses of John’s leadership, we had fun expanding his lore," said Tucker.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is set to releaseon September 5, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There are three physical editions currently available for pre-order, with digital pre-orders available at a later date.