BORDERLANDS: First Social Media Reactions Call Eli Roth's Film An "Uninspired" GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Rip-Off

The social media embargo for Borderlands lifted late last night (or very early this morning) and, while we only have a handful of reactions as we write this, none of them are particularly positive. In fact, they're downright awful.

Fans of the hit video game franchise have spent a long time waiting to see these characters brought to the screen; unfortunately, it appears Hostel director Eli Roth was not the right person to tell this story as the movie is being described as "uninspired," "unwatchable," and "a disaster."

Despite looking fairly game-accurate, trailers for Borderlands haven't given fans much to be excited about and, with so much buzz still surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, as it heads into its third weekend in theaters, it seems Lionsgate hasn't done anywhere near enough to convince regular moviegoers to buy a ticket.

Worryingly for the studio, the movie's budget is believed to have ballooned to upwards of $120 million ahead of a predicted $15 million opening weekend in North America.

Check out some early special media reactions below - via GameFragger.com - and stay tuned for more on Borderlands (including what could be a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score) over the next few days.



Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits; Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Borderlands is based on the video game Borderlands created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. Eli Roth directs the movie from a screenplay he penned with Joe Crombie.

Borderlands arrives in theaters on August 9.