BORDERLANDS: First Social Media Reactions Call Eli Roth's Film An "Uninspired" GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Rip-Off

BORDERLANDS: First Social Media Reactions Call Eli Roth's Film An &quot;Uninspired&quot; GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Rip-Off

The first social media reactions for Eli Roth's Borderlands have hit X and, well, they're really not good. The movie is being described as "uninspired," "unwatchable," and "a disaster." Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2024 09:08 AM EST
The social media embargo for Borderlands lifted late last night (or very early this morning) and, while we only have a handful of reactions as we write this, none of them are particularly positive. In fact, they're downright awful. 

Fans of the hit video game franchise have spent a long time waiting to see these characters brought to the screen; unfortunately, it appears Hostel director Eli Roth was not the right person to tell this story as the movie is being described as "uninspired," "unwatchable," and "a disaster."

Despite looking fairly game-accurate, trailers for Borderlands haven't given fans much to be excited about and, with so much buzz still surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, as it heads into its third weekend in theaters, it seems Lionsgate hasn't done anywhere near enough to convince regular moviegoers to buy a ticket. 

Worryingly for the studio, the movie's budget is believed to have ballooned to upwards of $120 million ahead of a predicted $15 million opening weekend in North America.

Check out some early special media reactions below - via GameFragger.com - and stay tuned for more on Borderlands (including what could be a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score) over the next few days.


Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy.

Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits; Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wiseass robot.

Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.

Starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis, Borderlands is based on the video game Borderlands created by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. Eli Roth directs the movie from a screenplay he penned with Joe Crombie.

Borderlands arrives in theaters on August 9.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/7/2024, 9:17 AM
Eli Roth's Borderlands always looked bad to me from Day One.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/7/2024, 9:22 AM
I knew nothing about or heard about this until this morning... on this site... what irony.
SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 8/7/2024, 9:23 AM
Not a popular enough video game and it's again a movie nobody asked for
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/7/2024, 9:23 AM
Now we know why Jamie Lee Curtis Apologized to Marvel Studios.

Jamie Lee Curtis Says Bashing Marvel Was ‘Stupid’ and ‘I Will Do Better’: ‘I’ve Reached Out to Kevin Feige and Will No Longer Play in That Mud-Slinging Sandbox’
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2024, 9:24 AM
@AllsGood - 🙄😐🎯
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/7/2024, 9:24 AM
Vigor
Vigor - 8/7/2024, 9:25 AM
Videogame adaptations have a multitude more misses than hits
Colton
Colton - 8/7/2024, 9:26 AM
It's Eli Roth. Of course it's gonna be shit.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/7/2024, 9:27 AM
I guess unless it's a kids property, video game adaptations are better suited for the streaming world.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/7/2024, 9:27 AM
A bad Eli Roth movie? Must be a day that ends on Y.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/7/2024, 9:33 AM
This is ain’t right. Why does every movie have to be compared to a Marvel movie [frick]s sake

I’ll do my own review, thank you very much.
MG0019
MG0019 - 8/7/2024, 9:43 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Not every movie gets compared to Marvel.

But Borderlands is very clearly trying to emulate it.

From the trailer’s soundtrack, absurd humor/visuals, color palette, almost every element screams “make it like Guardians.”

It’s not unprecedented either. Lots of producers speak this way, “my movie is like [X previous film] mixed with [Y previous film].” Borderlands looks like they just focused on one film & we’re trying to “reboot it in-house.”
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/7/2024, 9:37 AM
This is gonna be a shit movie

