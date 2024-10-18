Darkness Rises In MARVEL MYSTIC MAYHEM, A New Mobile RPG From NetEase Games

NetEase Games and Marvel Games are once again teaming up to announce a new free-to-play, team-based tactical role-playing game coming to mobile: MARVEL Mystic Mayhem.

"Join forces with iconic Super Heroes as they clash with the sinister forces of Nightmare, the malevolent lord of the Dream Dimension, as he seeks to dominate the waking world," the game's description teases.

Nightmare has discovered the deepest fears of heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Night, and Captain America and transformed their dreams into dangerous dungeons. "Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle Team, delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality," the description continues.

The accompanying announcement trailer gave us a sneak peek into these dungeons, while also highlighting the roster of playable characters. Among the ones shown — and featured on the game's website — are Spider-Man, Hulk, Sleepwalker, Moon Knight, Armor, Psylocke, Lady Bullseye, Misty Knight, Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Mister Negative, Doppelganger, Doctor Strange, IronMan, Scarlet Witch.

As a tactical RPG, gameplay will likely entail more strategy and planning than button-mashing — probably something similar to Marvel's Midnight Suns with turn-based combat in which you select the actions to perform. The role-playing could consist of leveling the individual characters and unlocking new abilities and powers. Again though, this is purely speculation based on the trailer and description.

"NetEase Games is excited to once again collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a powerful mobile experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes," said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. "Continuing our partnership with Marvel Games allows us to leverage our expertise in the mobile space and build world-class games that reach global audiences."

"MARVEL Mystic Mayhem continues our long-standing collaboration with the great team at NetEase Games and fully displays our shared passion for crafting amazing games that speak to the breadth of Marvel. NetEase has brought a fresh perspective and we hope players will love the unique style and gameplay within the mysterious and supernatural world of MARVEL Mystic Mayhem," added Haluk Mentes, GM of Marvel Games.

There's no release date for MARVEL Mystic Mayhem right now but you can pre-register on the website to be notified for any upcoming playtests. Sign-ups include both iOS and Android devices. As of right now, there's no mention of a console release, although NetEase is bringing Marvel Rivals to consoles and PC and that game was also initially announced for mobile.