FALLOUT Season 2: Walton Goggins Reveals Intriguing Tease About What's Next

Get ready to venture back into the wasteland, Vault Dwellers! It sounds like we're in for another incredible ride with Prime Video's Fallout, because star Walton Goggins is practically radiating enthusiasm for what's brewing in Season 2.

The acclaimed actor, known for his captivating performances, recently hinted that he's been thoroughly impressed with the material he's encountered so far for the upcoming season – both on the page and in the recording booth.

This is fantastic news for fans who were swept away by the critically acclaimed first season, which premiered last April and defied expectations to become a standout television event of 2024.

The video game adaptation not only resonated with longtime fans of the beloved franchise but also captivated newcomers with its compelling story, striking visuals, and stellar performances.

Production on the highly anticipated second season officially began back in November, but faced an unforeseen hurdle with the disruptive Los Angeles wildfires.

Thankfully, it seems those challenges haven't dampened the creative momentum, especially if Goggins' recent comments to Complex are anything to go by.

"We're deep into season 2 of Fallout. Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole nother level. I've been around a long time and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen. And we're deep into season 2. It say a lot about a lot- it stays in the lanes of the tone that was set but then veers outside of them in the most interesting ways."

Season 2 of Fallout was officially greenlit back in April 2024, just a few days after the season 1 premiere.

In reaction to the season 2 renewal, executive producers Nolan and Lisa Joy stated, "Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again."

Amazon's Fallout series premiered on April 11 with all 8 episodes dropping on the same day.

Nolan and his wife, Lisa Joy developed the series for Amazon, hiring Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner to serve as co-showrunners. Nolan directed the first three episodes of the show.

The adaptation stars Walton Goggins in the dual role of The Ghoul / Cooper Howard, alongside Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Michael Emerson as Wilzig and Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus.