GOD OF WAR Prime Video Series Casts LOST Alum Sonya Walger As Freya

Most of the main characters from the God of War video games have now been cast in the live-action series, and fans have been wondering who would play Freya. Now, the role has finally been filled.

Deadline reports that Sonya Walger (Lost, For All Mankind) has been enlisted to play "The Witch of the Woods" in Prime Video's adaptation.

According to the official character description, Freya is "a Vanir goddess and princess who practices powerful, ancient magic. She is also Odin’s ex-wife and the former Queen of the Valkyries in Asgard, a title bestowed upon her on her marriage day. She is strong, insightful, and filled with regrets. When Freya’s unhappy marriage to Odin ended with her being exiled, she was cut off from her family, as well as her native land, Vanaheim. Freya has lived alone in Midgard for a century, a recluse in a hidden glade, feared by humans, and often referred to as the Witch of the Woods."

Walger has appeared in a number of film and TV projects over the years, but will arguably be best known for her role as Penny Widmore in ABC's Lost.

A first look at Kratos (Ryan Hurst) and Atreus (Callum Vinson) was released last month, and while they did resemble their video game counterparts, a lot of fans were disappointed with the image.

"God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, back when the series was officially announced. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio."

"We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

"God of War is one of PlayStation’s most awarded video games, so we’re excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

God of War also stars Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif.

The supporting cast includes Louis Cunningham as Modi, Sif and Thor’s middle child, Ben Chapple as Magni, Sif and Thor’s eldest son, Evelyn Miller as Gna, Odin’s Valkyrie commander, and Island Austin as Thrud, Sif and Thor’s youngest child.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

God of War is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.