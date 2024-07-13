MARVEL RIVALS Closed Beta Test For Consoles And PC Announced With SDCC 2024 Presence

We still don't have a release date for NetEase's Marvel Rivals, but the game seems to be making good progress as the developer announced plans to host a Closed Beta Test. Like the previous Closed Alpha Test, which was exclusive to PC users in North America, the Beta will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Closed Beta program will begin on July 23rd and run until August 5th. During this time, anyone invited to participate can experience the Super Hero Team-Based PvP Shooter that features two opposing squads comprised of Heroes and Villains pulled from the Marvel Multiverse.

The Beta will include all previously revealed characters, including the two recent additions of Venom and Adam Warlock. Ahead of the beta, NetEase released a character spotlight trailer that highlights Venom's ability kit.

///Venom///

Together, we are Venom!



Native to the planet Klyntar but once bonded to a certain infuriating web-head, the alien symbiote found his pair in the disgruntled Eddie Brock, together becoming the hulking Venom. After years as a hungering force of evil, these halves… pic.twitter.com/LfqZPMMlsi — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 12, 2024

In addition to the game's standard modes — Convoy, Domination, and Convergence — the Closed Beta will feature an in-game event: Galacta's Quest.

During the CBT, complete Galacta's quests and rack up event XP to unlock a range of rewards. Join Galacta on her extraordinary journey and immerse yourself in the captivating tales of Marvel Rivals. Plus, participants can seize the closed beta exclusive Venom costume—Cyan Clash! This remarkable reward is exclusively available to CBT players. Just be sure to use the same account upon the official launch of Marvel Rivals to claim it.

Sign-ups for the Closed Beta Test are now open on PlayStation and Xbox. All you have to do is fill out a simple questionnaire that asks about your gaming habits. PC users will have to wait until July 20th to request access to the beta under the Marvel Rivals Steam store page. A special closed beta preview will be hosted by NetEase on July 22nd at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play online team-based PvP shooter that has drawn comparisons to Blizzard's Overwatch. The game features fast-paced, 6v6 team-based combat across maps based on iconic locations with dynamic environmental destruction.

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They’ll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that’s not all, as they’ll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights!

In addition to the beta, NetEase also announced plans to bring Marvel Rivals to San Diego Comic-Con later this month. There are two panels planned for the game: one that focuses on the story, art, and sound and another that is labeled a "special presentation." There is also a Community Livestream that will feature a full recap of the announcements coming out of the events.

Thursday, July 25 Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game 11:15 AM PDT - 12:15 PM PDT, Room 20 Join the Marvel Rivals panel for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great Super Hero shooter game. Get insights from the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer), Dino Ma (Art Director), and Donger Gan (Narrative Designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (Executive Producer), Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager), and Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director). This panel will be moderated by Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive of Digital Marketing) as the teams delve into the story, art, and sound design of the game. Expect exclusive reveals, including a new game trailer and special guest appearances! Marvel Rivals Special Presentation 4:30 PM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT, Marvel Booth The Marvel Rivals team will join the Marvel Games crew for a special presentation that includes a brand-new trailer, more game details, and special giveaways, including an SDCC exclusive Galacta lithograph, for fans who sign up to play the demo. Fans can collect them after signing up for the demo in the virtual queue system, while supplies last. Marvel Rivals Community Livestream 10:00 PM PDT, Discord Can’t make it to SDCC this year? No need to worry as the Marvel Rivals team will host a livestream on Discord with a full recap of all the announcements and activities including new content updates, SDCC exclusive merch highlights, and a full recap of the Marvel Rivals panel. Friday, July 26 Marvel Rivals Signing Session 3:15 PM PDT - 4:15 PM PDT, Marvel Booth The Marvel Rivals team will host a special poster signing session with a surprise guest.

“We are thrilled to be part of San Diego Comic-Con and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to connect with players,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President at NetEase. “We are also looking forward to the active participation of our players in the next beta test of Marvel Rivals. Can't wait to share our latest developments with you all!"

It's possible that NetEase could announce a release date for Marvel Rivals at San Diego Comic-Con this month. The fact that we are about to have a closed beta for the game could indicate that a launch could come later this year.