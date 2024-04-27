NetEase Announces MARVEL RIVALS Closed Alpha Test Start Date And Details

Those who remembered to sign up for the Closed Alpha Test of NetEase's upcoming third-person shooter Marvel Rivals will soon be able to jump into the highly anticipated game — if selected.

This week, NetEase revealed the details for the upcoming test, including how many players will be able to participate and what characters and game modes will be offered.

The Closed Alpha Test for Marvel Rivals will begin on Friday, May 10th at 5:00 p.m. PDT and will run until Monday, May 20th at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

"During this test, we're aiming to sharpen the game modes, enhance gameplay, and validate all the technical nitty-gritty," the developer explained. "Your feedback is what fuels our game's evolution, so we can't wait to hear your thoughts."

Revealed last month, Marvel Rivals is a super hero team-based PvP shooter that has drawn comparisons to Blizzard's Overwatch. In the game, two teams of six players battle against each other with "intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields."

Players can choose from a large cast of heroes and villains from across the Marvel Multiverse, including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. The Closed Alpha Test will feature 19 characters: Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hela, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Punisher, Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Storm, Scarlet Witch, and Spider-Man.

Players can experience three distinct game modes (Convoy, Domination, Convergence) played across three unique maps (YGGSGARD: YGGDRASILL PATH, YGGSGARD: ROYAL PALACE, TOKYO 2099: SHIN-SHIBUYA).

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to get into this first Closed Alpha Test. NetEase confirmed that only 30,000 players will be selected, and due to the nature of the test they will only be from the United States and Canada.

"As a matchmaking-based multiplayer game, where duration, server physical distance, and time zones shape the battlefield, a test boasting 30,000 contenders finds its true home in a single region," NetEase explained.

Players who meet the recommended system specs on PC will be randomly selected:

*Recommended System Requirements: Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700-XT

DirectX Version: 12

Storage Space: 70 GB SSD

Marvel Rivals has only been announced for PC so far, but there is a strong possibility it will come to consoles — presumably PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — at some point. No release date has been announced yet, but the fact NetEase is hosting a Closed Alpha Test suggests it could launch later this year or early next year.