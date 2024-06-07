New BORDERLANDS Character Posters Introduce The Villains Of Eli Roth's Video Game Adaptation

Lionsgate has released a new batch of character posters for Eli Roth's Borderlands adaptation, this time spotlighting the various villains that the gang will be going up against...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Lionsgate released the first trailer for Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands first-person-shooter video game back in February, and we now have a look at the movie's villains via a new batch of character posters (via GameFragger.com).

The banners spotlight Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx, Olivier Richters as Krom, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Bobby Lee as Larry, and The Crimson Lance, who will likley serve as Stormtrooper-like canon fodder.

It seems each poster contains some sort of Easter egg. We couldn't spot anything, but maybe fans of the games will have more luck.

Check out the banners below along with the recent trailer.

Borderlands is a somewhat bizarre and very violent first-person, loot-based shooter which focuses on four “Vault Hunters” fending off local marauders while searching for advanced alien tech on a planet called Pandora. There have been three games released so far, and all have done very well.

The movie stars Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok) as Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) as Tannis, Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War) as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu (Creed) as Krieg, alongside Claptrap the robot, who will be voiced by Jack Black (School of Rock).

Check out the official synopsis below.

“In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

This big-screen take was developed at Lionsgate and works off a script from Chernobyl screenwriter Craig Mazin. Roth also produced along with Avi and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions banner.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 9.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/7/2024, 11:07 AM
Nothing looks real / lived in, everybody in this looks like actor's in cosplay.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/7/2024, 11:11 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

Yeahhhhhh

It also looks like a guardians rip off from the trailer.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/7/2024, 11:10 AM

I don't anything about any of this, but I'm gonna get drunk as sh!t and watch the hell out of it!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2024, 11:13 AM
Cool!!.

Anyway , movie looks kinda fun imo tbh so I’ll likely check it out…

I haven’t played the games but am familiar with it and have seen enough to know that it seems be tonally true at the least so that’s good for fans.

Hell of a cast too!!.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/7/2024, 11:27 AM
This is gonna suck. . . because all the cool kids are hating everything right now. . .
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/7/2024, 11:29 AM
@NGFB - I don't hate everything, and I love Borderlands, but . . . yeah, this is going to suck.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/7/2024, 11:33 AM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/7/2024, 11:42 AM
absolute pass


RolandD
RolandD - 6/7/2024, 11:54 AM
There are strings of letters and numbers hidden on their outfits. Two of the have it on their belts. I don’t know if they are the hidden Easter eggs and I have no idea what they mean or any inclination to try to figure it out if they are the clues.
Cth
Cth - 6/7/2024, 12:26 PM
@RolandD - It's probably SHIFT codes for the game. That guy posts them all the time.
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 6/7/2024, 12:13 PM
Why is everyone so fat and OLD in this show?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/7/2024, 12:18 PM
Literally had no idea that Eli Roth directed this dumpster fire

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

