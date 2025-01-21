PRINCE OF PERSIA Live-Action Movie Reboot Rumored To Be In The Works From Disney

PRINCE OF PERSIA Live-Action Movie Reboot Rumored To Be In The Works From Disney

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was released to mostly negative reviews in 2010 but, according to a new rumour, Disney is now moving forward with a new movie based on the hit Ubisoft video game series.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 07:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: GameFragger.com

The Prince of Persia video game franchise was created by Jordan Mechner and kicked off in 1989. Ubisoft acquired the rights in 2001 and rebooted the property with the critically acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time two years later. 

Since then, multiple games have followed, including Prince of Persia: Warrior Within (2004), Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones (2005), Prince of Persia (2008), Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (2010), and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (2024).

A big screen adaptation was released in 2010 directed by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire helmer Mike Newell. It starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben Kingsley, Gemma Arterton, and Alfred Molina.

A live-action take on the 2003 game, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was a critical failure but performed admirably at the box office with a $336.4 million global haul against a reported production budget of $150 million - $200 million.

In fact, it held the record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation until Warcraft surpassed it in 2016 (since then, both movies have been topped by The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $1.3 billion).

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word (via GameFragger.com) that a new Prince of Persia movie is in development. It appears Disney will be producing the live-action project, and it's a smart move on the House of Mouse and Ubisoft's part as there's still a whole lot that can be done with the fantasy franchise on screen. 

We don't currently have any additional details beyond that but we wouldn't count on it having any connections to that 2010 effort. 

In 2019, Gyllenhaal admitted that his experience making Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time put him off blockbuster fare for several years. "I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I’m picking them."

The movie was also criticised for casting an American actor in place of someone of Iranian descent to play the lead Dastan. "You’re bound to slip up and be like, 'That wasn’t for me,' or 'That didn’t fit perfectly,'" the actor acknowledged. "There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do."

In terms of the video game franchise's future, a remake of the Sands of Time was first announced at Ubisoft Forward 2020. Originally scheduled for a 2021 release, it was delayed indefinitely and failed to meet its reported 2022/2023 debut. 

The remake's development was later moved to Ubisoft Montréal, a change from Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune. As a result, a new release window of 2026 was announced at Ubisoft Forward 2024 so we're hoping it eventually sees the light of day. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

See CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD During Opening Weekend And Receive A Free MARVEL RIVALS Costume
Related:

See CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD During Opening Weekend And Receive A Free MARVEL RIVALS Costume
Popular Mobile Game MARVEL SNAP Shut Down In U.S. Following TikTok Ban
Recommended For You:

Popular Mobile Game MARVEL SNAP Shut Down In U.S. Following TikTok Ban

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/21/2025, 7:42 AM
of course it is. National Treasure is next.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 7:45 AM
@JacobsLadder - they already did, and it made a billion female dolllars
User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/21/2025, 8:35 AM
@harryba11zack - are “female dollars” kind of like dog years?
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/21/2025, 8:42 AM
@harryba11zack - "edge"

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 7:43 AM
hopfully they are looking for "Light-Skinned" Actors
User Comment Image
NickScryer
NickScryer - 1/21/2025, 7:43 AM
I mean, the 2010 movie was just a bland, generic waste of potential so I guess there is room for improvement.
But today's Disney making a movie about ancient Iranian prince?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/21/2025, 7:44 AM
It should absolutely star Jake Gyllenhaal again. He was bulked up as heck too in it.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/21/2025, 8:00 AM
Looking around for the usual race swap complainers

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/21/2025, 8:21 AM
@BraveNewClunge - the characters are white and thus accurately cast
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/21/2025, 8:17 AM

Disney's next controversial giant money pit flop.

Wheeee!!!! ZZZZzzzz.....
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 8:17 AM
It's about bloody time.

But far too late to time.

I mean who plays Prince of Persia anymore?

Hollywood and they're bullshit.

The movie was just so cheesy. God damn.

And I wasn't sold on Jake.

An American white boy running around in the sand, beating up Arabs.

Nah mate. What a waste.

For [frick]s sake.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/21/2025, 8:23 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Persians/Iranians are white, any of the original peoples of Europe, Middle East, and North Africa are white. This cast was accurate as long as they can act the part.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 8:39 AM
@GiverOfInfo - I stand corrected. Thank you.

An American white boy beating up white Persians and Iranians. 😂
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/21/2025, 8:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Gylemhaal is an american jew, but yes.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 8:55 AM
@GiverOfInfo -

Jake is a good actor, I'm a big fan of Nightcrawler.

But was a bad choice for the role.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 8:27 AM
I think Prince of Persia had a great cast with a soulless plot or maybe a soulless performance from the cast of amazing actors. Maybe the director didn’t do his job getting a heart felt performance. But it was definitely a boring action adventure, like the Rocks movies. I think John Carter was made in a similar way but I like John Carter way more than Prince of Persia. The video games were fun but the franchise itself feels irrelevant.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/21/2025, 8:37 AM
Gemma Arterton looked so good in that movie.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/21/2025, 8:38 AM
A white person is any of the original peoples of Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. Persians are white, Persia even renamed itself to Iran after "aryan," as in "land of aryans" in honor of Hitler, and there are still many white iranians in Iran/Persia today... the original film's cast is fine and accurate to the videogames going back to the very beginning:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/21/2025, 8:38 AM
Have they really run out of ideas
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 8:51 AM
I didn’t care much for the 2010 film but it showed as the games have that there is potential in this franchise for the big screen…

User Comment Image

I hope this is true!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/21/2025, 9:05 AM
🙄🫤🤔🤨🥱😐... I've grown tired of witnessing 💩 💡 after 💩 💡. Before I get placed into the narrative of being a passionate pessimist, let me try to bring solutions to the table.

1. Reinvent the Punisher.

Frank Castle has a consistent track record in popularity, but a bit too old school action cliché for the times.

My suggestion:

Make him a Corrupt Killer. Corrupt Cops, Politicians, SA Billionaires, etc...

I don't wanna see Castle go after the neighborhood nobodies anymore. He should use his extreme levels of violence, to take down unrepentant monsters, who are too powerful to bring to justice. Place the Punisher in a judgement seat, where enemies are warned to leave corruption before they face the white skull. Some take the opportunity to change, and do just that. Others welcome the challenge, and get the best of the worst. Castle should be calculated in his vigilant pursuits. Leave no room for error, and setup traps for the opposition to fall into.

If done properly, the story of Frank Castle can reach new peaks, and finally give cause to why he is the ultimate vindication for the injustices of the world.

Punisher: Reaper

Next:

Darkhawk.

Darkhawk had a stellar start in early 90s comics. The first few issues gained a core following from me and my nerd constituents way back when.

I think he has the perfect C-list potential to bring his status up a few notches. Give him a great writer, ties to the mystic arts of MARVEL'S elite, and story potential that can lead up to the New Warriors. I want to see him grow similarly to Tony Stark. Include the "why me" complex, constantly flowing in his thoughts, as he answers his own question with each heroic endeavor...


Spider-Ham.

You wanna bring in Pixar and nourish the lil' future MARVELITES? LOOK NO FURTHER.

Spider-Ham should be set in the 80s/90s. Create a world that is simultaneously gritty and colorful. I wanna see Porker's interactions with JJJ, MJ, Puma, Boomerang, Aunt May, and the rest of NYC, as Spidee-Ham embarks on a manhunt for a critter named Vermin, lurking somewhere in the sewers.
I imagine visuals in the same vein as "Fantastic Mr. Fox", with characters you'd just laugh at, without them even having to say a word. If done right, this could be an animated summer blockbuster that brings in all ages.

These are a few pitches off the top of the dome, that "if done properly", could actually get me to buy some tickets...



🪙 🪙

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder