STAR WARS ZERO COMPANY Trailer Reveals "Gritty And Authentic" Tactics Game Set During Clone Wars

Bit Reactor's long-awaited turn-based tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company, was finally revealed this weekend at Star Wars Celebration and it did not disappoint.

The announcement trailer focused mostly on the narrative of the game, described as a "gritty and authentic story set during the twilight of the Clone Wars." Players step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer turned commander of an elite squad of cunning operatives who hail from all corners of the galaxy.

Although set during the Clone Wars, Star Wars Zero Company shifts the focus away from the large-scale battles, planetary invasions, and all-out assaults to a war being fought in the shadows. "The war beneath the war," the narrator says. "A war that is won on the right strategy. Surveillance. Ciphers. Good old-fashion sabotage."

"Strategy," of course, being the key word when it comes to the gameplay of Star Wars Zero Company. As a turn-based tactics game, strategy will play a huge role in your ability to "overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked."

Although we only see a little gameplay towards the end of the trailer, it looks very much similar to that of the XCOM games, which makes sense since Bit Reactor is formed from developers who worked on them. But there's also a bit of Fire Emblem sprinkled in as you can bond with your crew and build relationships that help unlock powerful combat synergies used on the battlefield.

Even before you step onto the battlefield, Star Wars Zero Company offers a level of customization and strategy when forming your squad. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit operatives to join your squad. Star Wars Zero Company takes a bit of inspiration from Andor, not only in its gritty tone, but in its bold approach to introduce a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters that you'll get to know through the game.

These characters, which are personalized from a range of original Star Wars character classes and species, can be further customized. You'll tailor their appearances, load-outs, and abilities inspired by a wide variety of character archetypes, including -- as we see in the trailer -- Clone Troopers, astromechs, a Mandalorian, and even a Jedi.

"With near-endless possibilities and high-stakes encounters that could change the fate of the galaxy, players will need intense preparation, adept strategy, and the right squad to succeed," Bit Reactor teases.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

“At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” added Douglas Reilly, GM & VP, Lucasfilm Games. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

Star Wars Zero Company is due to be released in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.