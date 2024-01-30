SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE's Controversial Batman Sequence Is Now Online - SPOILERS

Some pretty major story spoilers for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game found their way online late last year following apparent leaks stemming from a closed alpha test, and the details of one particular cut scene did not go over very well with fans.

We previously only had audio of the scene in question, but the full sequence has now found its way online.

You may have heard about this already, but if not, major spoilers follow.

The plot of the open world co-op action game focuses on members of Task Force X attempting to take down the legendary heroes of the Justice League, who are under the control of the villainous Brainiac. At one point, the team manages to capture Batman - voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - who is then killed off by Harley Quinn, who taunts the Caped Crusader before shooting him point-blank in the head.

The uproar mostly stems not only from Batman's death, but the fact that this particular take on the Dark Knight (from the previous Arkham games) meets his end, and that it marks Conroy's final voice performance as the character.

Of course, nobody should really be surprised that a game called Kill the Justice League... kills the Justice League, but it seems to be the manner of Batman's execution that hasn't sat well with some fans.

Rocksteady has even come in for some backlash, but it's important to keep in mind that the developers of the game had no idea that this would be Conroy's last time playing Batman when they decided to kill him off.

Earlier today, we found out that the early-release version of the game had been pulled offline due to a strange glitch that let players “have full story completion” after logging on for the first time.

Check out the scene for yourselves below, and let us know if you plan on giving the game a go (it officially releases today).

The final scene of Arkham Batman everyone... pic.twitter.com/ecSvusRFMt — Mr.Bug (@buggy_con) January 29, 2024

"From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience. Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before."