SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE's Controversial Batman Sequence Is Now Online - SPOILERS

There was quite a bit of uproar about one particular cut scene in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, and the sequence in question has now found its way online...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 30, 2024 08:01 AM EST
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Some pretty major story spoilers for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game found their way online late last year following apparent leaks stemming from a closed alpha test, and the details of one particular cut scene did not go over very well with fans.

We previously only had audio of the scene in question, but the full sequence has now found its way online.

You may have heard about this already, but if not, major spoilers follow.

The plot of the open world co-op action game focuses on members of Task Force X attempting to take down the legendary heroes of the Justice League, who are under the control of the villainous Brainiac. At one point, the team manages to capture Batman - voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - who is then killed off by Harley Quinn, who taunts the Caped Crusader before shooting him point-blank in the head.

The uproar mostly stems not only from Batman's death, but the fact that this particular take on the Dark Knight (from the previous Arkham games) meets his end, and that it marks Conroy's final voice performance as the character.

Of course, nobody should really be surprised that a game called Kill the Justice League... kills the Justice League, but it seems to be the manner of Batman's execution that hasn't sat well with some fans.

Rocksteady has even come in for some backlash, but it's important to keep in mind that the developers of the game had no idea that this would be Conroy's last time playing Batman when they decided to kill him off.

Earlier today, we found out that the early-release version of the game had been pulled offline due to a strange glitch that let players “have full story completion” after logging on for the first time.

Check out the scene for yourselves below, and let us know if you plan on giving the game a go (it officially releases today).

"From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience. Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before."

xfactor - 1/30/2024, 8:33 AM
Rocksteady, what happened to you?
Dotanuki - 1/30/2024, 8:33 AM
Such entertainment.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/30/2024, 8:34 AM
this was epic. Harley smoking on that Bruce pack. Walked his old burnt ass down like a real G.

if they ever make another Batman film that’s a hit (over a billion) hopefully they recreate this sequence. epic ⭐️
HammerLegFoot - 1/30/2024, 8:35 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Your type of trolling is so weird to me.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/30/2024, 8:45 AM
@HammerLegFoot - so it’s trolling because someone has a difference of opinion? what an intelligent observation 😂
Slotherin - 1/30/2024, 9:13 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - your type of trolling is beautiful to me
HammerLegFoot - 1/30/2024, 9:23 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - No no that's not it. Its something else and I haven't figured it out yet. But its there.

*insert suspicious dog from the Simpsons meme*
HammerLegFoot - 1/30/2024, 8:34 AM
Well when it was announced that The Suicide Squad would be killing the Justice League...I figured the Justice League would die. Like remember when the Death of Superman came out? I figured Superman would die. But that's just me.
Th3Batman - 1/30/2024, 8:34 AM
They couldn't have given their version of Batman and Kevin Conroy a worse send-off if they tried.
FireandBlood - 1/30/2024, 8:37 AM
@Th3Batman - Tbf it was never meant to be a send off for Conroy, and Arkham Bats had his sendoff in 2015.
Th3Batman - 1/30/2024, 8:45 AM
@FireandBlood - Arkham Bats did indeed have a good send-off, yet for some reason they brought him back just to shit on his legacy and undo all the work they did in his trilogy. Why not just set this in its own separate universe instead ?
Urubrodi - 1/30/2024, 8:52 AM
@FireandBlood - Arkham Bats had his sendoff in 2015... until he didn't and they brought him back for this thing.
ObserverIO - 1/30/2024, 8:38 AM
This is not his swan song.

He will be back when Multiversus officially releases. That will probably the last time, officially.
FireandBlood - 1/30/2024, 8:39 AM
[frick] it, it’s not like we’re getting any more Arkham Bats anyway. Comic fans need to normalise letting things end.
Urubrodi - 1/30/2024, 8:51 AM
@FireandBlood - Well it would help if the studio did the same. Rocksteady is the one that decided to bring him back for no good reason just to kill him off in a pathetic way.
Matchesz - 1/30/2024, 8:41 AM
They trying real hard to kill the comic book genre.
Matchesz - 1/30/2024, 8:53 AM
Kill off Batman and introduced a lgbtq zesty Joker what are they smoking lol. They couldnt give us any other version of Batman to kill. Had to be THE Batman voiced by Kevin lol.. okay
Slotherin - 1/30/2024, 9:15 AM
@Matchesz - lgbtq zesty Joker? What did I miss?
slickrickdesigns - 1/30/2024, 8:43 AM
This game had me interested fora minute but I’d rather just play MW3
Urubrodi - 1/30/2024, 8:53 AM
Guess I'll stick with Granblue Fantasy Relink until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out.
SATW42 - 1/30/2024, 8:53 AM
so they kille dhim not knowing he would die, and fans are mad they killed him. If they didn't kill him and had to have someone else voice him, fans would be mad. they gave the moment and the universe more heft by having it be an established batman instead of some random one, fans are mad. If it was a random batman and conroy was still alive, and someone else voiced him, fans would be mad. If it was a random Batman but still voiced by conroy, fans would complain "why make it a different batman instead of the arkham one"

Basically, fans suck.
Slotherin - 1/30/2024, 9:17 AM
@SATW42 - I'm pretty sure if it was disconnected that would be a good middle.
I don't think when this initially dropped a trailer that most people took it as being same universe.
GhostDog - 1/30/2024, 8:55 AM
The game looks meh but… it is "KILL” the justice league not "respectfully and pleasantly unalive” the justice leauge
lazlodaytona - 1/30/2024, 9:00 AM
Screw this....
I wanna know what happened to the hackers that had the game automatically run through its whole story upon starting it.

Oh. and.... this game is a travesty that it was made by same people as Arkham Asilum. things that make ya go "eewuhooth."
Beer85 - 1/30/2024, 9:01 AM
It is how it is when it comes to these modern "creators". I mean that upcoming Indiana Jones game will be a dumpsterfire and I could figure that out when I looked at the people working on the game and that they mentioned "modern audiences" , That is always a sign that it will be terrible.
Shinzo - 1/30/2024, 9:03 AM
Find a version of Harley Quinn that exists outside of the original animated series that doesn't absolutely suck challenge: impossible.
AscendedExtra - 1/30/2024, 9:10 AM
@Shinzo - Stjepan Sejic's "Harleen" graphic novel is excellent.

But generally speaking, yeah, you got a point.
harryba11zack - 1/30/2024, 9:12 AM
I see they're taking the Disney star wars approach, What A lovely send off for such an iconic voice actor, well done Marvel.
marvel72 - 1/30/2024, 9:22 AM
So Batman doesn't go out fighting but chained to a chair and by Harley Quinn.
fullmoon106 - 1/30/2024, 9:27 AM
Looks awful. It's bad enough that they decided to end the Arkhamverse Batman's story like this when he already had a perfect ending, but the fact that Harley Quinn kills him makes it even worse! She's a terrible and extremely annoying character. They keep shoving her everywhere these days and doing crap like this. I'm sick of it. It's disrespectful for Batman and his fans to see such a great version go out like this. Harley Quinn and her fans have really ruined DC Comics.

